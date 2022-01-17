Health

Dr. Fauci Says This Is What We Really Need to End the Pandemic

The top health official says herd immunity may be too difficult due to COVID's mutations.

By Zachary Mack
January 17, 2022
By Zachary Mack
January 17, 2022

Nearly two years after it began, the COVID-19 pandemic still finds new ways to surprise us. From the development of effective vaccines to surges caused by new variants, the virus's timeline has seen the overall outlook change back and forth from desperate to hopeful as we combat each new obstacle. Fortunately, some experts predict that the current Omicron surge could already be reaching its peak in the U.S. and other parts of the world. But according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, there's one thing that is still needed to end the pandemic once and for all finally. Read on to see what he believes will help us control COVID.

RELATED: These 4 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Doctors Warn.

Fauci says a vaccine that works against all variants is needed to end the pandemic.

A lab technician looks at samples through a microscope
Shutterstock

While appearing on a remote panel at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Jan. 17, Fauci discussed what the next phase of the pandemic might look like as Omicron begins to wane. He argued that the ability of COVID-19 to mutate as efficiently as it has shows that both herd immunity and variant-specific vaccines were not viable long-term options for controlling the virus, arguing that a broader vaccine that can stay efficient against multiple variants was the only way to truly bring about an end to the pandemic.

"We don't want to get into a whack-a-mole for every variant, where you have to make a booster against a particular variant. You'll be chasing it forever," Fauci said. "That's the reason why what we're all pushing for is finding out what the mechanisms are that induces a response to a commonality among all the real and potential variants we're seeing and that can occur."

He argued the pandemic was lingering due to resistance to effective protective measures.

female virus expert putting on masks
iStock

While he still predicts improved vaccines could be crucial to keeping COVID-19 at bay, Fauci still remorsefully clarified that the pandemic may have dragged on longer than necessary by refusing to follow guidelines proven to be successful at stopping the virus.

"We have such a degree of push-back against regular, normal, easy-to-understand public health measures," he said. "A reluctance to wear masks, to promote vaccination, to the kinds of measures we know if we all pull together as a society, we'd be much, much better off."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The CEO of Moderna announced that an Omicron-specific vaccine would likely soon be available.

Close-up of a doctor vaccinating young man at home for covid-19 immunization. Female doctor hand holding syringe for preparing Covid-19 vaccine.
iStock

Coincidentally, Fauci's comments on the need for a broader COVID-19 vaccine were immediately met with the news that an Omicron-specific vaccine booster could soon be available anyway. Previously, pharmac.

"It should be in the clinic in the coming weeks," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said while speaking on the same discussion panel. "And we're hoping in the March time frame we should be able to have data to share with regulators to figure out the next step forward," he said.

Fauci holds hope that society will have learned from the pandemic and become better for it.

A senior man getting a COVID nasal swab test from a doctor or healthcare worker
Shutterstock

Even as we move past the pandemic, experts on the panel predicted that it would be nearly impossible to remove the virus from public circulation altogether. In some cases, this could cause issues down the line.

"Omicron has moved very, very rapidly, behaving exactly like an acute pandemic, and the virus is going to retain that capability in the future, and that's something I think should be quite concerning to all of us," Richard Hatchett, the CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations, said during the panel.

But despite the virus's potential threats, Fauci said he hoped the coming years could be better thanks to the shared experiences of the pandemic. "It is very difficult to predict what the new normal would be like," he admitted. "I do not think the people would be walking around with masks on forever, but one new normal I would hope for is greater solidarity with each other. I also hope the new normal would include a strong memory about what a pandemic can do to us."

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is When Omicron Cases Will Start Going Down.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Star Trek original series cast
    Star Trek original series cast
    Culture

    This "Star Trek" Feud Has Lasted 50 Years

    These two stars seem to love trading insults.

  • Job candidate in recruiting interview
    Job candidate in recruiting interview
    Smarter Living

    Never Accept a Job Without Doing This First

    Don't fall prey to this sneaky job scam.

  • John Larroquette, Marsha Warfield, Richard Moll, Charles Robinson, and Markie Post in Night Court
    John Larroquette, Marsha Warfield, Richard Moll, Charles Robinson, and Markie Post in Night Court
    Culture

    See Marsha Warfield From "Night Court" at 67

    She played bailiff Roz for six seasons.

  • woman reaching into kitchen cupboard for canned food.
    woman reaching into kitchen cupboard for canned food.
    Health

    Never Eat Canned Food If You Notice This

    Make sure to check your cans first.

  • Dentist treats teeth girl lying in the dental chair
    Dentist treats teeth girl lying in the dental chair
    Health

    These Dental Issues May Be a Sign of Kidney Disease

    Don't overlook these surprising symptoms.

  • Kristy McNichol in 1976
    Kristy McNichol in 1976
    Culture

    See Kristy McNichol From "Family" Now

    The former child star is long since retired.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group