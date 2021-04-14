Health

Dr. Fauci Says Anyone Who Got the Johnson & Johnson Jab Should Do This

The top infectious disease expert has some advice for vaccine recipients who are concerned.

By Zachary Mack
April 14, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
April 14, 2021

On April 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) came together to release a statement recommending a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The move was made "out of an abundance of caution" after extremely rare incidents of blood clotting issues were reported in six women who got the single-dose shot. But while the decision may have some patients who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine concerned about their health and safety, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House health adviser, told the public about a few things they should do in the coming days. Read on to see what the top health official suggests, and for more on how some people react to their shots, Be Prepared for This the Night You Get Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Warn.

Fauci urged anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to remain calm.

A couple of Johnson and Johnson covid-19 vaccines with a syringe and medicine boxes on the background.
Shutterstock

During a White House press briefing on Apr. 13 discussing the decision to pause the vaccine's use, Fauci was asked by a reporter what his medical advice was for people who had recently received the Johnson & Johnson shot and had concerns about blood clots. He was quick to offer reassurance, saying: "If someone recently [received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine], within days, I would tell them to just, first of all, don't get an anxiety reaction." He also noted "it's less than one in a million" chance that blood clotting issues will develop.

Fauci also urged people who recently received the vaccine to "be alert" of any symptoms.

Woman sick, feeling pain in the chest while working with a laptop.
iStock

Besides remaining calm, Fauci also clarified that the 6.85 million people in the U.S. who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could look out for certain red flags. But during an interview later that day on CBS Evening News, he explained it was likely not all recipients were at the same risk of this rare complication.

"It depends on when they got it. It appears that this adverse event occurs between six days and 13 days. So if you've had it a month or two ago, I think you really don't need to worry about anything," Fauci explained. "Having said that, you still wanna be alert to some symptoms, such as severe headache, some difficulty in movement, or some chest discomfort and difficulty breathing." And for more symptoms you should be watching out for, If This Happens After Your Vaccine, the FDA Says You Should Call 911.

Fauci doesn't believe the pause will stay in effect for very long.

iStock

The top health agencies' joint recommendation to pause the vaccine's use immediately raised questions about how the loss of one of only three approved vaccines in the U.S. would affect the ongoing national vaccination effort. But Fauci was confident that regulators would address any issues quickly and that the shot would soon come back into use.

"I believe this is going to take days to weeks as opposed to weeks to months," he said during an Apr. 14 interview on NBC's Today. "I think we're going to be hearing about a decision pretty quickly. I don't think this is going to drag out."

The overall safety and effectiveness of the vaccines has been proven, Fauci said.

Home administered Covid-19 Vaccination by a female medical professional whilst respecting the lockdown due to the corona virus outbreak
iStock

Besides a sudden shortage of supplies, news of the pause had some concerned that the public's confidence in the vaccination process would be badly damaged. But Fauci was quick to assuage any fears about the shots, telling CBS News, "121 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine," pointing out that the vast majority were Moderna and Pfizer with "no negative or adverse or red flag signal" developing as a result.

"In other words, they are very safe," he concluded. And for more on potential red flags after your shots, check out If 1 of These 3 Body Parts Starts Swelling Up After Your Vaccine, Call a Doctor.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Insomnia, sleep apnea or stress concept. Sleepless woman awake and covering face in the middle of the night. Lady can't sleep. Nightmares or depression. Suffering from headache or migraine.
    Insomnia, sleep apnea or stress concept. Sleepless woman awake and covering face in the middle of the night. Lady can't sleep. Nightmares or depression. Suffering from headache or migraine.
    Health

    Is This Pain Waking You Up at Night?

    If so, your kidneys could be in trouble.

  • young couple smiling at each other under the sheets
    young couple smiling at each other under the sheets
    Sex

    Most People Want More of This Kind of Sex

    A new survey shows a hunger for this in the bedroom.

  • Jessica Alba at the InStyle Awards in 2019
    Jessica Alba at the InStyle Awards in 2019
    Culture

    Jessica Alba Finds Sex Scenes "Disgusting"

    Why it doesn't matter who her co-star is.

  • Prince Philip
    Prince Philip
    Culture

    The Only People Allowed at Prince Philip's Funeral

    The Queen could only invite 30 people due to COVID.

  • soup, sandwich, and salad on white plate
    soup, sandwich, and salad on white plate
    Health

    The FDA Issued a Warning for This Panera Product

    Don't let this popular product put you in harm's way.

  • woman touching her back and neck in bed, uncomfortable, pain
    woman touching her back and neck in bed, uncomfortable, pain
    Health

    The CDC Is Warning You About These 8 Side Effects

    Be on the lookout due to the Johnson & Johnson news.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group