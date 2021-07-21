If You Bought This Fan, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

Summer is heating up, leaving many people eager to cool off by any means necessary. Unfortunately, if you're relying on one particular type of fan to beat the heat, you could be putting yourself in harm's way. Experts are now saying that anyone in possession of this particular device should stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your fan is affected, and what you should do to keep yourself safe.

A popular handheld fan sold at Rite Aid is being recalled.

On July 21, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Rite Aid had recalled approximately 9,780 rechargeable handheld fans.

The affected fans were sold exclusively at stateside Rite Aid stores between April 2021 and June 2021 and for about $10. The fans, which weigh approximately 8.8 oz., were sold in blue, pink, and purple. They can be identified by item number 9050103 printed on their box and on a sticker affixed to the fan.

The fan can overheat, posing a potential fire hazard.

The fans were pulled from the market after it was discovered that their lithium batteries can overheat while charging, presenting a fire hazard.

While no injuries had been reported as of the recall date, Rite Aid had received two reports of fans emitting smoke.

If you bought the recalled fans, don't use them.

If you have the recalled fans in your possession, Rite Aid cautions against using them. Instead, contact the company at 800-748-3243 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET or on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or visit the product recall page for more information.

Rite Aid first told customers to stop using the fans a month prior to the CPSC's announcement.

While the recall was only announced via the CPSC in July, Rite Aid has been cautioning its customers against using the fans for over a month. On June 18, Rite Aid first made mention of the handheld fans being recalled, informing customers that they could potentially overheat and urging them to "discard [them] immediately."

