Smarter Living

If You Bought This Fan, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

The popular device could present a serious safety risk and should not be used.

By Sarah Crow
July 21, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
July 21, 2021

Summer is heating up, leaving many people eager to cool off by any means necessary. Unfortunately, if you're relying on one particular type of fan to beat the heat, you could be putting yourself in harm's way. Experts are now saying that anyone in possession of this particular device should stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your fan is affected, and what you should do to keep yourself safe.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Walgreens, Stop Using It Now, Authorities Say.

A popular handheld fan sold at Rite Aid is being recalled.

Rite Aid fan recall
Rite Aid via CPSC

On July 21, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Rite Aid had recalled approximately 9,780 rechargeable handheld fans.

The affected fans were sold exclusively at stateside Rite Aid stores between April 2021 and June 2021 and for about $10. The fans, which weigh approximately 8.8 oz., were sold in blue, pink, and purple. They can be identified by item number 9050103 printed on their box and on a sticker affixed to the fan.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The fan can overheat, posing a potential fire hazard.

ceiling mounted smoke detector surrounded by smoke
Shutterstock/Alexander Kirch

The fans were pulled from the market after it was discovered that their lithium batteries can overheat while charging, presenting a fire hazard.

While no injuries had been reported as of the recall date, Rite Aid had received two reports of fans emitting smoke.

If you bought the recalled fans, don't use them.

Rite Aid
Shutterstock

If you have the recalled fans in your possession, Rite Aid cautions against using them. Instead, contact the company at 800-748-3243 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET or on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or visit the product recall page for more information.

Rite Aid first told customers to stop using the fans a month prior to the CPSC's announcement.

glass doors leading into rite aid pharmacy
Shutterstock/NYCStock

While the recall was only announced via the CPSC in July, Rite Aid has been cautioning its customers against using the fans for over a month. On June 18, Rite Aid first made mention of the handheld fans being recalled, informing customers that they could potentially overheat and urging them to "discard [them] immediately."

RELATED: If You're Prescribed Either of These Medications, Don't Use Them, FDA Says.

 

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Damage on side door after car crash
    Damage on side door after car crash
    Culture

    This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S.

    This car has been in the most fatal crashes recently.

  • Michael J. Fox
    Michael J. Fox
    Health

    Michael J. Fox's First Sign of Parkinson's Disease

    It showed up before he turned 30.

  • Close up mid section of a young man with chest pain
    Close up mid section of a young man with chest pain
    Health

    This Habit Doubles Your Heart Disease Risk

    And you could be doing it daily.

  • brown recluse spider outdoors
    brown recluse spider outdoors
    Health

    If You Live in These States, Prepare for More of This Deadly Spider

    These dangerous creatures could be headed near you.

  • Olympics
    Olympics
    Culture

    Athletes Are Calling Out the Olympics for This

    Some women say they've been forced to make this choice.

  • woman taking pill with water
    woman taking pill with water
    Health

    If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

    The supplement could present a serious health risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group