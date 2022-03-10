Health

These 2 Symptoms Could Be the First Signs of Parkinson's, New Study Says

Researchers say keeping an eye out for these health signs could help diagnose the disease early.

By Zachary Mack
March 10, 2022
By Zachary Mack
March 10, 2022

Keeping an eye on developing certain health conditions is a part of the aging process everyone faces at some point, whether it's heart disease, dementia, or diabetes. But with more than 1 million confirmed cases and 60,000 patients in the U.S. diagnosed a year, Parkinson's disease is another potential concern that shouldn't be overlooked. Fortunately, mounting research is providing the medical community with a better understanding of how doctors can treat the neurological condition and any red flags that could help them detect and diagnose it as soon as possible. And according to a new study, two particular symptoms could be the first signs of Parkinson's disease. Read on to see the health signals that warrant a visit to your doctor.

RELATED: If You've Done This, Your Parkinson's Risk Goes Up 90 Percent, Study Says.

A new study finds that epilepsy and hearing loss are early warning signs of Parkinson's disease.

A senior man holding his ear suffering from hearing impairment or loss
iStock

In a new study published in JAMA Neurology, a team of researchers from Queen Mary University of London aimed to shed more light on which health problems might be precursors or early warning signs of Parkinson's disease. To do this, the group analyzed the health records of 1,016,277 people who lived in East London between 1990 and February 2018, including 1,055 who developed Parkinson's throughout the record-keeping period.

Results showed that typical warning signs such as tremors or memory loss could be seen in patients five to ten years before diagnosis. But researchers found two other early symptoms to be reliable warning signs of the condition: Epilepsy and hearing loss.

Data found that patients who suffered epilepsy were two-and-a-half times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease.

Shutterstock

According to the study, results found that hearing loss signaled a 66 percent increased risk of patients developing Parkinson's disease, with researchers speculating that it could result from the beginning of changes in the brain's functions. "Although the role of early hearing loss requires further research, it is possible that this factor represents another deficit in sensory processing that occurs as part of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis, similar to visual impairment," Cristina Simonet, MD, a neurologist, PhD student, and the study's lead author, said in a statement.

But the association with epilepsy was even more significant, with patients who experienced the condition found to be 2.5 times more likely to develop Parkinson's later in life. The researchers pointed out that previous studies have established a connection between epilepsy medication and Parkinson's, providing possible causality that required further investigation. "The prevalence of epilepsy in patients with Parkinson's disease has been reported as being higher than the estimated prevalence in the general population," the researchers wrote.

"In the meantime, it's important that primary care practitioners are aware of these links and understand how early the symptoms of Parkinson's can appear, so that patients can get a timely diagnosis and doctors can act early to help manage the condition," the team ultimately concluded.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The findings could help doctors diagnose and treat Parkinson's disease earlier.

Doctors looking at brain scans
Shutterstock

Besides pinpointing the two possible early symptoms, the researchers also highlighted how the study was groundbreaking thanks to the scope of data analyzed. "This is the first study focusing on the pre-diagnostic phase of Parkinson's in such a diverse population with high socioeconomic deprivation but universal access to healthcare," Simonet said. "People from minority ethnic groups and deprived areas have largely been underrepresented in Parkinson's research up until now, but to allow us to get a full picture of the condition, we need to ensure research is inclusive and represents all those affected."

Other experts heralded the results and said the findings could eventually have a real-world impact on healthcare. "For many, Parkinson's can go undiagnosed for years, if not decades. Identifying the early symptoms of Parkinson's provides hope that in the future we might be able to detect the condition earlier," Beckie Port, MD, head of research communications and engagement at Parkinson's U.K., said in a statement. "This opens the door to the development of treatments that could one day stop the condition in its tracks. However, this research shows that those early signs might not be the same for everyone and has highlighted two new early symptoms that have, so far, received little attention."

There are still other early warning signs of Parkinson's disease that can be a sign to speak to your doctor.

Man with tremors holding hand still to eat soup
iStock

But hearing loss and epilepsy aren't the only early sign of Parkinson's you need to watch out for. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, other early symptoms include tremors, small handwriting, loss of smell, trouble walking, constipation, low voice, dizziness, fainting, and hunching over. If you notice any of these symptoms, talk with your doctor to determine if any examinations or treatments are necessary.

RELATED: If You Notice This With Your Toes, Get Checked for Parkinson's.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Photo of Depressed young couple doing their accounting in their living room during the day. Young couple calculating their domestic bills at home. Family budget and finances. Young woman doing accounts together with her husband at home, planning new purchase. Serious female making necessary calculations.
    Photo of Depressed young couple doing their accounting in their living room during the day. Young couple calculating their domestic bills at home. Family budget and finances. Young woman doing accounts together with her husband at home, planning new purchase. Serious female making necessary calculations.
    Smarter Living

    The IRS Just Sent Out This Urgent New Warning

    Don't forget this on your returns.

  • exterior of a home depot store
    exterior of a home depot store
    Smarter Living

    This Product Sold at Home Depot Is Recalled

    It could cause burn injuries.

  • robber breaking into house
    robber breaking into house
    Smarter Living

    This Makes Your Home a Target for Burglars

    Don't leave it in plain sight.

  • Hayley Mills photographed in 1960
    Hayley Mills photographed in 1960
    Culture

    See Former Disney Child Star Hayley Mills Now

    The "Parent Trap" actor is now a grandma of four.

  • Delta planes sitting on the runway
    Delta planes sitting on the runway
    Travel

    Delta Is Finally Letting Passengers Do This

    Passengers who have long felt left out will rejoice.

  • A person filling a car up with gas at a service station
    A person filling a car up with gas at a service station
    Smarter Living

    Here's How High Gas Prices Could Get

    They just reached a record-breaking new level.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group