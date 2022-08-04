When recent photos surfaced of Elon Musk vacationing on a yacht with super-agent Ari Emanuel and his new fashion designer wife Sarah Staudinger, the internet had major feelings. The photos were published around the same time as allegations were published by the Wall Street Journal that the Tesla billionaire hooked up with his Google-founder pal Sergey Brin's wife, so many people felt they didn't need to hold back when commenting on his appearance. Most of the comments centered around his pale skin and burgeoning belly, and body-shamers had a field day. Well, apparently his father, Errol Musk, also had something to say about Elon's dad bod.

1 Errol Musk Said His Son Should Take a Diet Pill

During an interview with the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O Show Errol suggested that his son needed to go on a diet. "Elon is very well-built and he is very, very strongly built, but he's been eating badly," he stated during the lengthy interview. He even went as far as to recommend that Elon take a diet pill, garcinia cambogia, which he claims helped him lose a few pounds.

2 He Also Downplayed Elon's Success

He didn't stop there. "Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can't take that away from him. Are you proud?" the billionaire's father was asked. "No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it's not as if we suddenly started doing something," he responded. Errol also praised his younger son, restaurateur Kimbal Musk, referring to him as his "pride and joy."

3 He Didn't Mention Musk's Personal Life

One thing Errol didn't seem to object to, is the billionaire's ten children who he shares with multiple women. After all, he himself has seven children from various lovers, including his youngest son and daughter, who are the product of a relationship with his 34-year-old stepdaughter-turned-lover. However, he did comment that his son wasn't shopping for wives in the right places. "He has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy," he said.

4 Elon Had a Perfect Response to the Body Shaming Incident

Elon has brushed off the body-shaming incident. He even responded to the situation on Twitter. "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)," he tweeted.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 He Even Claims He Is Inspired to Get Healthier

A few days later, he maintained that his appearance being attacked had inspired him to focus more on his health. "Tbh, it's good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha," he tweeted.