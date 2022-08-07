Elon Musk Says He Lives in This $45,000 "Very Small" House

Tesla and SpaceX mogul Elon Musk is currently ranked as the world's richest man, and you don't get there without having quite a portfolio. But this week he claimed that his main home isn't part of it, and is actually a "very small" property that cost less than $50,000. Read on to learn more about the house and the area where the billionaire has settled as well as his sleeping habits.

1 Musk Says He Lives Modestly, Close to Work

Musk—who is estimated to have a net worth of $268 billion—said Thursday on the Full Send podcast that his primary residence is a three-bedroom house in Boca Chica, Texas, which he purchased for its proximity to SpaceX headquarters. "It cost like $45,000 or something," Musk said on the podcast. "It's very small."

The home is within walking distance of the facility where SpaceX is working on building "a giant rocket," said Musk.

2 Friends "Can't Believe" The House

"Friends of mine come and they can't believe I'm staying in this house," said Musk of they 800-to-900-square-foot home, originally a two-bedroom that expanded into three when Musk converted the garage. He said he's trying to change the name of the street the house sits on from Weems Street to Meme Street.

3 Musk Owns a Tiny House For Guests

Musk added that he also owns a tiny home in the same town, which he uses as a guest house. That structure, by Boxabl, cost about $50,000. The model, called Casita, is touted by the company as being 375 square feet, with eight-foot-tall windows, nine-and-a-half-foot ceilings.

4 Musk Has Announced Plans to Downsize Radically

Musk's real estate status is in transition and not in the usual way for someone with his degree of upward mobility. According to reports, Musk's real estate holdings were once estimated at $100 million. But in 2020, he pledged to sell most of his possessions, declaring on Twitter that he was selling his properties and aimed to "own no house."

There was some confusion about Musk's whereabouts and holdings last December. The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk was living in an Austin waterfront mansion owned by fellow billionaire Ken Howery (an 8,000-square-foot home once the most expensive property in the city) and that he was looking for his own in the area. Both billionaires denied the reports.

Tesla is building a $1.1 billion factory in Austin, where Tesla is now officially headquartered.

5 Musk Reveals Sleeping Habits

Also on the podcast, Musk discussed another trendy topic—sleep schedules. The busy mogul said he's "fairly nocturnal," usually going to sleep at about 3 am and waking six hours later, at 9 or 9:30 am. Musk confessed he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after he wakes up to see if any "emergencies happen overnight."

When you run companies on the sale of Tesla and SpaceX, "there's usually some kind of thing that's happened overnight," he said.