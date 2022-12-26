Extra

Heart-Melting Moment as 82-Year-Old Walmart Employee With Cane Meets Good Samaritan Who Raised $120K to Pay off Her Medical Debt

"It broke my heart to see this elderly woman having to work."

By John Wright
December 26, 2022
By John Wright
December 26, 2022

Elizabeth Rizzo saw an 82-year-old woman working at an Arizona Walmart, she wondered why. "She was leaning on a shopping cart with her cane inside the cart. It broke my heart to see this elderly woman having to work," said Rizzo. The employee, Carman Kelly, told Rizzo she was working to pay off $10,000 in medical debt and only had $50 in her bank account, So Rizzo made a TikTok video about her situation.

"I started filming. I wasn't even thinking," she said. "I just felt moved." At the same time, Rizzo started a GoFundMe campaign to help the older woman pay off her debt. "The amount she said was ten thousand," Rizzo told local station KPHO. "And I said, 'Perfect, I think we can do that.'" Rizzo's first video has since been viewed more than 15 million times, and the GoFundMe campaign has raised far more than its original goal. Read on to find out what happened to the two women next.

1
"You're Their New Grandma!"

rustywarrenknockersupgal/TikTok

In 24 hours after she posted the initial video, Rizzo raised $5,000. She recorded another TikTok video to give Kelly the news. "You're their new grandma!" Rizzo told her. "Will you be able to retire after this?" "I hope so!" said Kelly. "I was surprised at the amount we were able to fundraise," Rizzo told Today.com. "I was really shocked, but I believe in the goodness of people and I believe if you touch their heart, in some way, they'll come together."

2
Campaign Raises 12 Times Its Goal

rustywarrenknockersupgal/TikTok

The TikTok went viral, and the donations kept coming. "With the second video, it just went crazy," said Rizzo. When Rizzo told Kelly the total amount raised—more than $129,000—the older woman became emotional. "There isn't enough words to tell you how I feel," she told Rizzo. "It isn't just about me, it's what the meaning of all this is and I really feel that. It's about joy." Said Rizzo: "I never dreamed this would happen. I think this is something not just for Carman, but for all of us too, to carry on in the world to do good."

3
Relationship Continues

rustywarrenknockersupgal/TikTok

Kelly has become a kind of foster grandmother to Rizzo, who lost her own grandmother at a young age. "My grandmother died when I was 15 and she was my rock," Rizzo told Today.com. "I always wished I had my grandmother growing up. You know, Carman is my new grandmother. I didn't know it would take until I was 68 years old to get my grandma back." "We have to do small and random acts of kindness for each other," she added. "It's not about money. It's about the spirit of giving and caring for each other."

4
On the Horizon: Fewer Work Hours, New House

rustywarrenknockersupgal/TikTok

Now that Kelly's medical debt has been wiped out, she can afford not to live alone. She no longer has to worry about falling and not being able to get back up, she told KPHO. "Thank you to the people that have done this for me," she said. "I mean, it couldn't have come at a better time." Kelly still plans to keep her job at Walmart because she enjoys it. She just plans to cut back on her hours. She also hopes to buy a new house.

5
Supporters Overjoyed

rustywarrenknockersupgal/TikTok

Followers of the GoFundMe campaign reacted to its success with joy. "I started bawling my eyes out," one Walmart customer said. "I am so excited for her." "I live near the Apache Junction Walmart and have been greeted by Carmen many times," one viewer said. "She is always so cheerful & absolutely deserves this! Thank You!!"

@rustywarrenknockersupgal #walmartgofundme #walmartfundraiser #carmen #https ♬ original sound – Rusty Warren
@rustywarrenknockersupgal #walmartfundraiser #walmart #walmartcarmenfundraiser ♬ original sound – Rusty Warren
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A 10-Foot Alligator is Spotted Swimming in the Sea Toward Florida Beach. "A Once in a Lifetime Experience"
    A 10-Foot Alligator is Spotted Swimming in the Sea Toward Florida Beach. "A Once in a Lifetime Experience"
    Extra

    A 10-Foot Alligator is Spotted Swimming in the Sea Toward Florida Beach. "A Once in a Lifetime Experience"

    "Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment."

  • Woman drinking water outdoors in the sunshine.
    Woman drinking water outdoors in the sunshine.
    Health

    5 Reasons to Try a Dry January

    Your body will benefit from the break.

  • King Charles Shows Strength After Prince Harry and Meghan Bombshell, Experts Claim
    King Charles Shows Strength After Prince Harry and Meghan Bombshell, Experts Claim
    Extra

    King Charles Shows Strength After Prince Harry and Meghan Bombshell, Experts Claim

    It's been a tough year for King Charles. 

  • new year resolutions on notebook
    new year resolutions on notebook
    Health

    7 Best Things You Can Do for Your Health

    These are perfect for the new year—or anytime.

  • Shot of a young couple having an argument at home
    Shot of a young couple having an argument at home
    Relationships

    How to Stop a Fight With Your Partner

    Therapists share five ways to de-escalate.

  • Two women friends with long gray hair having coffee and smiling.
    Two women friends with long gray hair having coffee and smiling.
    Style

    5 Tips for Keeping Long Gray Hair Healthy

    Doctors and stylists share their best advice.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group