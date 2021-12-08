Health

Don't Use Any Medications From This Company Right Now, FDA Warns

The products could pose serious health and safety risks to anyone who uses them, experts say.

By Sarah Crow
December 8, 2021
By Sarah Crow
December 8, 2021

Taking a new medication can make anyone nervous. You may be worried about side effects, potential interactions, or just about whether or not your new medication will actually work. In the case of medications from one major manufacturer, however, those may be the least of your concerns, unfortunately. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that customers should stop using any medications from this particular company due to the serious—and potentially deadly—safety risks they may pose. Read on to find out if your medication is affected and what to do if you have the recalled products at home.

RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says.

Edge Pharma, LLC has recalled all of its medications.

medicine bottles and syringe
Shutterstock/Valentina Eltsova

On Dec. 7, the FDA announced that Edge Pharma, LLC had initiated a voluntary recall of all of its compounded medications.

The affected products, which were distributed throughout the U.S. to medical facilities and directly to customers, include products "packaged in Containers, IV bags, Syringes, Drop containers, Vials, Bottles, and Jars." The affected medications can be identified by the Edge Pharma, LLC name and logo printed on a label affixed to each product.

For the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Over 60 products are included in the recall.

Man Holding Pill And Glass Of Water Taking Medicine Sitting On Sofa At Home.
iStock

The massive recall includes a wide variety of both sterile- and non-sterile medications produced by Edge Pharma, LLC. The affected sterile medications include aluminum potassium sulfate, buffered lidocaine, ceftazidime, cefuroxime, dexamethasone phosphate, edetate disodium, epinephrine/lidocaine HCL, gemcitabine, glycerin, lidocaine HLC/bupivacaine HCL/hyaluronidase, methacholine challenge 5-syringe test kits, methacholine chloride, methotrexate, mitomycin irrigation, mitomycin-C, moxifloxacin HCL, Mvasi, neostigmine methylsulfate, norepinephrine bitartrate, phenol, phenylephrine/tropicamide/ketorolac/ciprofloxacin, phenylephrine HCL, phenylephrine/cyclopentolate/tropicamide/ketorolac, povidone-iodine, trypan blue, vancomycin HCL, and prescription allergy treatment sets.

The non-sterile products affected by the recall include benzocaine/lidocaine/tetracaine, cantharidin, ciprofloxacin/sulfacetamide sodium/amphotericin B, ciprofloxacin/sulfacetamide sodium/amphotericin B/hydrocortisone, dexamethasone iontophoresis, dibutyl squarate, lidocaine/tetracaine, lidocaine/epinephrine/tetracaine HCL, lidocaine HCL/oxymetazoline, lidocaine HCL/prilocaine HCL/tetracaine HCL in raspberry marshmallow and mint for dental use, lidocaine HCL/prilocaine HCL/tetracaine HCL/phenylephrine HCL in raspberry marshmallow and mint for dental use, phenol, phenylephrine HCL/lidocaine HCL, phytonadione, promethazine HCL, tetracaine HCL, and vancomycin HCL. All of the product concentrations, sizes, and NDC numbers of the recalled medications are available on the FDA recall page.

The products could potentially pose a fatal health risk.

Senior black woman sitting in hospital bed
Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products may not be sterile and thus might not be safe for use by consumers.

"Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile, that is not sterile, could result in site specific infections as well as serious systemic infections which may be life-threatening," Edge Pharma explains. However, at the time the recall was announced, the company had not received any reports of illness or other health issues associated with the use of the recalled medications.

If you have the medications at home, don't use them.

A senior woman holding a pill bottle while reading the label
Shutterstock

If you are in possession of any of the recalled medications, stop using them immediately and contact your healthcare provider to seek alternate treatment options.

The affected products can be returned or disposed of; Edge Pharma is also contacting customers via email and other methods of direct outreach, as well as publishing additional information through the FDA and the company's website as it becomes available. If you have questions related to the recall, contact Edge Pharma at 802-992-1178 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST or via email at recall@edgepharma.com.

If you believe you've experienced health issues associated with the use of the recalled medications, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

RELATED: If You Bought This Supplement on Amazon, Stop Using It, FDA Says.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Delta Airlines Airbus A330 landing at Schiphol airport near Amsterdam in The Netherlands.
    Delta Airlines Airbus A330 landing at Schiphol airport near Amsterdam in The Netherlands.
    Travel

    Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights

    They're paring down for the next two months.

  • A young woman swabbing her nose for an at-home COVID test in front of her tablet
    A young woman swabbing her nose for an at-home COVID test in front of her tablet
    Health

    Don't Have This COVID Sign? It May Be Omicron.

    Doctors say it doesn't cause this common symptom.

  • Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner at the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Al Pacino in 2007
    Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner at the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Al Pacino in 2007
    Culture

    Holly Madison Says Hefner Screamed at Her

    The Playboy founder was furious about her haircut.

  • Geri Jewell as Cousin Geri on "The Facts of Life"
    Geri Jewell as Cousin Geri on "The Facts of Life"
    Culture

    See Cousin Geri From "The Facts of Life" Now

    Actor Geri Jewell is now 65.

  • A gloved hand filling a syringe from a Pfizer vaccine vial
    A gloved hand filling a syringe from a Pfizer vaccine vial
    Health

    How Your Pfizer Antibodies React to Omicron

    Here's what the latest studies say.

  • Two friends talking in the park with face masks
    Two friends talking in the park with face masks
    Relationships

    Never Say This When You See an Old Friend

    Avoid these two conversation-killing pitfalls.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group