This Is the One Thing People Buy Most When They're Drunk, Survey Says
Nearly 50 percent of adults polled said they'd bought this one surprising thing while under the influence.
Whether you find yourself ordering an extra plate of nachos at a restaurant after one too many margaritas or find yourself fighting the urge to text your ex following a generous pour of pinot, many people have at least one bad habit they have to dissuade themselves from engaging in after a few drinks. In many cases, getting a little tipsy even leads to some shopping that you might not otherwise do sober. A new survey from CouponChief.com polled over 1,000 adults to discover what they purchased most frequently when they had a buzz on—and nearly 50 percent of respondents admitted to making one surprising purchase. Read on to discover what people buy most when they're drunk, according to the survey.
9
Face masks
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 16 percent
8
Collectibles
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 16 percent
7
Movies (Blu-ray/DVDs)
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 17 percent
6
Alcohol delivery
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 22 percent
5
Groceries
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 26 percent
4
Video games
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 28 percent
3
Wearable devices
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 30 percent
2
Food delivery
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 36 percent
1
Clothing
Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 46 percent
