This Is the One Thing People Buy Most When They're Drunk, Survey Says

Whether you find yourself ordering an extra plate of nachos at a restaurant after one too many margaritas or find yourself fighting the urge to text your ex following a generous pour of pinot, many people have at least one bad habit they have to dissuade themselves from engaging in after a few drinks. In many cases, getting a little tipsy even leads to some shopping that you might not otherwise do sober. A new survey from CouponChief.com polled over 1,000 adults to discover what they purchased most frequently when they had a buzz on—and nearly 50 percent of respondents admitted to making one surprising purchase. Read on to discover what people buy most when they're drunk, according to the survey.

9 Face masks

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 16 percent

8 Collectibles

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 16 percent

7 Movies (Blu-ray/DVDs)

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 17 percent

6 Alcohol delivery

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 22 percent

5 Groceries

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 26 percent

4 Video games

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 28 percent

3 Wearable devices

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 30 percent

2 Food delivery

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 36 percent

1 Clothing

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 46 percent

