Smarter Living

This Is the One Thing People Buy Most When They're Drunk, Survey Says

Nearly 50 percent of adults polled said they'd bought this one surprising thing while under the influence.

By Sarah Crow
August 12, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
August 12, 2021

Whether you find yourself ordering an extra plate of nachos at a restaurant after one too many margaritas or find yourself fighting the urge to text your ex following a generous pour of pinot, many people have at least one bad habit they have to dissuade themselves from engaging in after a few drinks. In many cases, getting a little tipsy even leads to some shopping that you might not otherwise do sober. A new survey from CouponChief.com polled over 1,000 adults to discover what they purchased most frequently when they had a buzz on—and nearly 50 percent of respondents admitted to making one surprising purchase. Read on to discover what people buy most when they're drunk, according to the survey.

RELATED: The One Thing Every Major Department Store Has Now Permanently Banned.

9
Face masks

A cloth mask, surgical mask, and N95 respirator sitting on a green background
iStock

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 16 percent

For the latest retail news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

8
Collectibles

collectible porcelain figures
Shutterstock/Olga V Kulakova

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 16 percent

7
Movies (Blu-ray/DVDs)

stacks of dvds in a store
Shutterstock/Iakov Filimonov

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 17 percent

6
Alcohol delivery

young woman holding drink, gin and tonic, in glass
Kues / Shutterstock

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 22 percent

5
Groceries

senior woman wearing a mask puts away groceries
Shutterstock

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 26 percent

4
Video games

Asian Women Playing Video Games
Shutterstock

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 28 percent

3
Wearable devices

person wearing black smartwatch
Shutterstock/A. Aleksandravicius

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 30 percent

2
Food delivery

Delivery guy holding bag
Shutterstock/Andrew Angelov

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 36 percent

1
Clothing

two young asian women sharing clothes
Shutterstock/PR Image Factory

Respondents who purchased it while drunk: 46 percent

RELATED: Amazon Just Permanently Banned These 3 Popular Brands.

 

 

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016
    Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016
    Culture

    Bella Hadid Says This Dress "Embarrassed" Her

    She wore the headline-making look five years ago.

  • Woman with debts
    Woman with debts
    Health

    This May Cost You More If You're Unvaccinated

    You could be out thousands.

  • Selma Blair and Christina Applegate at a "GQ" party in 2002
    Selma Blair and Christina Applegate at a "GQ" party in 2002
    Culture

    Selma Blair's Advice for Christina Applegate About MS

    The actor reached out after Applegate revealed her diagnosis.

  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York at Royal Ascot 2018.
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York at Royal Ascot 2018.
    Culture

    Inside the Fall of Prince Andrew

    From "favorite" child to the greatest liabilities.

  • Robin Williams
    Robin Williams
    Culture

    See How Robin Williams' Kids Honored Him

    They paid tribute on the anniversary of his death.

  • Women and pills she think about her health at home
    Women and pills she think about her health at home
    Health

    If You Bought These Supplements, Destroy Them

    They could pose serious health risks to users.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group