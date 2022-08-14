Extra

Man Wakes Up in Coffin and Says He Was "Offered as a Human Sacrifice" Against His Will

Alvarez has sworn he was used as a sullu—a sacrifice to the goddess Pachamama.

August 14, 2022
August 14, 2022

Humans are fallible, and much of the human experience is universal, which means that many of us continue to make the same mistakes as generations of others before us. For example: Indulging in a few too many and waking up the next morning in some place we regret. Except maybe not like this. A man in Bolivia claims he got drunk and woke up to realize he was being offered as a human sacrifice. Read on to hear his harrowing story.

1
"Mother Earth" Festival Was Site of Harrowing Tale

Chacana (Andean cross) or Ceremony in homage to Pachamama (Mother Earth) is an aboriginal ritual of the indigenous peoples of central Andes.
Shutterstock

Summer is the season of outdoor festivals, and like millions of merrymakers across the globe, 30-year-old Victor Álvarez was taking advantage of the opportunity to get outside and maybe disconnect a bit with the help of alcohol. Specifically, he was attending the Mother Earth fest in El Alto, Bolivia, on Aug. 1. There, according to the New York Post, indigenous groups congregate to make offerings to Pachamama, the goddess of Earth and fertility. Álvarez had some drinks—many drinks, by his own admission. Then things got weird.

2
After a Few Too Many, Man Wakes Up, And…

Digged grave in the backyard in mountains
Shutterstock

The Post reports that Álvarez passed out after imbibing too much. A few hours later, he awoke with the need to urinate. It was then that he realized he was lying inside a glass coffin that was covered with dirt.

3
"I Had Been Buried"

Radio Sudamericana

"We'd gone dancing," Alvarez told local media. "The only thing I remember is that I thought I was in my bed and I got up to go pee, and I couldn't move. "When I pushed the coffin I barely broke the glass and, through the glass, dirt began to enter. I managed to get out. I had been buried."

4
Police Don't Believe Story

The pachamanca is an ancestral cooking process, part of ritual of indigenous people of the Andes and traditional food. Potatoes, carrots, beans, peas are prepared for cooking underground. Ecuador
Shutterstock

Álvarez says that once he came to, he realized he was in Achacachi, a town about 50 miles from the Mother Earth festival, reports Metro. He sought out the local police, who didn't believe his story. The officers told Álvarez he was still drunk, he says, telling him to go home and sober up. 

But Alvarez has sworn to local media that he's telling the truth, claiming the group wanted to use him as a sullu—a sacrifice to the goddess.

Pictures and video were published in local media showing Álvarez looking bruised and smudged with dirt.

5
Who Is Pachamama?

Pachamama Museum in Tucuman Province, Argentina
Shutterstock

Pachamama is a mythological figure revered by the indigenous people of the Andes. She is considered an "Earth Mother" and the goddess of fertility, which extends to the land, enabling a productive harvest and causing earthquakes. Various media sources report that in the modern day, sacrifices to her are common—usually sweets, the occasional animal, but not, as far as is known, humans.

