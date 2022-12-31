On Christmas Day, the first holiday since Queen Elizabeth's death, the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, their children, and even Prince Andrew and his family attended Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

After the service, the family surprised crowds by walking around Sandringham. During his stroll, Andrew, who is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, gave one woman a unique holiday gift: A piece of bizarre advice he claimed to be an effective hack for keeping feet warm.

1 Andrew Saw a Woman Standing With Her Dog

According to reports, Andrew was making the rounds and mingling with the public when he saw a woman standing with her dog. She looked freezing, so he attempted to help her keep her feet warm. The whole encounter was caught on video.

2 She Was "Freezing"

"Cold feet?" Andrew reportedly asked the woman. "Freezing," she responded, shivering with her dog. He then offered her a unique piece of advice.

3 His Trick? "Stand On a Newspaper"

"Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper?" he told her, according to reports. "Stand on a newspaper, and you insulate your feet." She appeared stunned and then responded, "thank you." Andrew then walked away with his hands in his pockets.

4 One Onlooker Said "The Whole thing Was Really Odd"

Onlookers found the whole interaction to be bizarre. "The whole thing was really odd," a local onlooker, 34, who filmed the peculiar interaction, told The Sun.

5 It Was "Bizarre" Advice, Some Said

"Andrew stopped in front of us and blurted out the most bizarre advice about keeping warm," he added. "I don't imagine the woman will be testing his theory anytime soon."

6 However, Others Claim It Is Common Knowledge

"It's not like I'm endorsing Prince Andrew but the advice he gives is common knowledge. Homeless people usually stuff crumpled newspaper into their clothes for insulation to fight cold weather," commented Isik Mater on Twitter.

7 It's "An Old Trick" Said Another

"What's odd about telling someone to use newspaper as an insulator? It's an old trick," added Sue Francis. "Cheap, quick way of keeping your feet warm. I knew loads of police officers that used the trick when standing in freezing doorways at night. Sensible."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

8 Controversial Prince

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is a member of the British royal family. He is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Andrew, now 62, served in the British Navy for over 20 years, rising to the rank of commander. He also served as a helicopter pilot and flew missions in the Falklands War. After leaving the Navy, he has taken on various public and charitable roles, including serving as a trade envoy for the British government and working with organizations such as the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and the Outward Bound Trust.

In the early 1990s, Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. The couple had two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, before divorcing in 1996. Despite their divorce, the Duchess and Prince Andrew have remained close and often appear together at public events.

In recent years, Prince Andrew has faced controversy and criticism over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing and stepped back from his royal duties in 2019.