Over the past few years, Prince Andrew has gone from a respected member of the Royal Family to the most disgraced. The Queen's third-born child and second-born son's scandalous relationship with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of having sexual relations with her when she was a minor, rocked the Royal Family. Finally, in May 2020 he permanently resigned from public duty, returning his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages to the Queen in January 2022. Little did he know, that his mother would pass away just months after. Now that he is laying his mother to rest, Prince Andrew has been omitted from more and more honorable rituals.

1 Andrew Can't Wear His Uniform to the Funeral Because He Isn't a Working Royal

This week it was revealed that Prince Andrew as well as Prince Harry, would not be allowed to dress in military garb for the Queen's funeral. However, an exception was made so that Andrew could dress in uniform for the Queen's final vigil. According to some new photos, Andrew also had to refrain from another ritual.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 He Also Wasn't Allowed to Salute

While his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Charles were dressed up in their honorable military attire, Andrew, in a black suit adorned with service medals, had to keep his arms at his sides while the others gave a salute along the royal mile.

3 Andrew Was Heckled By the Crowd

Earlier in the procession, Andrew was heckled by someone in the crowd. The man shouted "Andrew, you're a sick old man," as he walked by. The man was later arrested.

4 He Will Wear His Uniform to the Queen's Final Vigil

Per a palace spokesperson, Andrew, who served in the Royal Navy during the 1982 Falklands War, will be wearing his uniform during the Queen's final vigil, which will take place at Westminster Hall, "as a special mark of respect."

5 He Was Stripped of His Royal Patronages This Year

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," read an official statement released from the Queen in 2022, just a few months before the Duke settled the sexual assault case. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."