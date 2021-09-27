Health

If You Have This DiGiorno Pizza at Home, Don't Eat It, USDA Says

The popular pizza could pose a serious health risk, the authority warns.

September 27, 2021
If you're looking for a quick dinner you can throw together in a hurry, few meals are easier to prepare than frozen pizza. However, if you've got one of DiGiorno's popular frozen pizzas at home, you may be better off ordering takeout, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat it. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this beloved freezer staple now.

A popular DiGiorno pizza has been recalled.

On Sept. 26, the USDA's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that DiGiorno was recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza.

The recalled pizzas were produced on June 30, 2021 and are printed with lot code 1181510721, establishment number EST. 1682A, and a best by date of March 2022, written "MAR2022," on the packaging.

The pizza may have been put in the wrong packaging.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pizzas may be packaged in the wrong containers.

The pizza's manufacturer received a complaint that a customer had discovered a DiGiorno three meat pizza within packaging for the brand's pepperoni pizza.

The pizza may contain a major allergen.

The concern regarding the recalled pizza isn't limited to a packaging mix-up, however.

The three meat pizzas contain textured soy protein, a major allergen, which is not listed among the ingredients for the pepperoni pizza, thus putting those with soy sensitivities or allergies at risk if they consume it. At the time the recall was initiated, there had been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," according to the FSIS.

If you have the pizza at home, don't eat it.

If you purchased the recalled pizza, the FSIS cautions against eating it.

Instead, either throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased. If you have eaten the recalled pizza and believe doing so has affected your health, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

