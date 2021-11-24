If You Bought These Old Spice or Secret Deodorants, Throw Them Out Now

If you're like most people, putting on deodorant or antiperspirant before leaving the house is as essential a component of your grooming routine as brushing your teeth. And while finding white marks on your clothing may typically be the biggest worry you have when applying your preferred deodorant in the morning, experts say there's a far more pressing concern you should be aware of. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that multiple types of antiperspirant products from Old Spice and Secret are being recalled over the serious safety risk they may pose to users. Read on to find out if a product you have at home could be putting your health in jeopardy.

RELATED: If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

Procter & Gamble just announced a recall of multiple antiperspirants.

On Nov. 23, the FDA announced that The Procter & Gamble Company had initiated a voluntary recall of 18 Old Spice and Secret antiperspirant products.

The affected products include Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz (UPC 012044001912), Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz (UPC 012044044759), Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000729747), Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000730347), Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000749479), Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz (UPC 037000695714), Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz (UPC 037000695707), Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack (UPC 037000586906), Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ (UPC 037000711087), Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ (UPC 037000711094), Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz (UPC 037000723721), Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000729860), Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000729914), Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000729921), Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000798842), Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000747642), Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz (UPC 037000747727), and Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set (UPC 012044048535). The affected products were sold throughout the U.S., both in stores and online, and have expiration dates through Sept. 2023. No other products are currently affected by the recall.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The affected products may contain benzene.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some of the affected products may contain benzene.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the recall notice states.

However, Procter & Gamble notes that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assessments suggest that, even if used on a daily basis, "benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

If you have the recalled products at home, throw them out.

Though Procter & Gamble had received no reports of adverse effects related to the use of the recalled products at the time the recall was announced, the company says that anyone in possession of the recalled products should throw them away.

If you purchased the recalled products, you can contact Procter & Gamble Customer Care at 888-339-7689 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or visit the Old Spice or Secret websites for information about receiving a full refund. If you have used any of the recalled products and believe you've suffered ill effects, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

This isn't the only benzene-related recall in recent months.

In addition to Procter & Gamble, a number of other prominent companies have pulled their personal care products from the market this year due to potential benzene contamination.

In mid-July, Johnson & Johnson announced the recall of four Neutrogena sunscreens and one Aveeno sunscreen because of possible benzene contamination. That same month, CVS announced that it was pausing the sale of two CVS-branded aloe-based after-sun products that were also found to be potentially contaminated with benzene.

RELATED: If You Have This Green Giant Produce at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns.