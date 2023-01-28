Bizarre Moment Lost Fast-Food Delivery Guy Wanders Into College Basketball Game to Give McDonald's Order to Customer

A food delivery person brought a college basketball game to a standstill when they wandered onto the court with a McDonald's meal. Officials at the Loyola Chicago/Duquesne game were forced to stop the clock after the man wandered onto the court at the Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He appeared confused and unsure of where to go to complete the delivery. Here's what happened, and if the customer ever got their food.

1 Surprise Delivery

The score was 40-37 in favor of the Loyola Ramblers when the delivery man appeared on the court floor at the Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh. There were less than 17 minutes left on the clock for the second half of the game. "Did a delivery guy just walk on the court," tweeted ESPN's SportsCenter.

2 Confusion and Chaos

The delivery man, holding a brown bag and large soda, seemed confused as he stood there and stared at the referee. The game continued around him for a few seconds while the man, dressed in a bright yellow jacket, held his delivery and looked for the customer.

3 Successful Delivery

It turns out someone on the video board had ordered the food delivery. "Ref came by and said that it was a first for him," says Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Abby Schnable. "Also the guy who was supposed to get the food is on the video board. He got his MCDs."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Confused

Coaches and players were baffled by the incident. "Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life," said Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot. "Guy had a job to do. He did his job well."

5 Tip the Man

Twitter accounts had fun responding to ESPN's tweet. "How much are you tipping this delivery man?" asked Sports On DIRECTV. "Delivery instructions: hand it to me," joked DoorDash. "Rain, snow or a basketball game they are going to deliver! Ultimate dedication & commitment! A true hero!" another person commented.