If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.

Unfortunately, if you bought one spice in particular, you may want to think twice before using it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that it's being recalled. Read on to find out if you have this spice at home and what to do if so.

One company's curry powder is being recalled.

On Nov. 16, the FDA announced that Brooklyn, New York-based Spice N' More Corp. had initiated a recall of its 13-oz. containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder.

The recalled curry powder was packaged in a clear plastic jar printed with UPC 023913159115, lot number H092021, and best by date 12/20/23.

The spice may be contaminated with an undeclared allergen.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the curry powder may be contaminated with peanuts.

"Routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in containers that did not reveal the presence of peanuts," the recall notice explains. According to the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA), peanuts and other common allergens must be disclosed on the label of any packaged food product regulated by the FDA.

Peanuts are among the most dangerous food allergens.

According to a 2018 report published in the American Journal of Managed Care, peanut allergies affect approximately 1.2 percent of U.S. adults and 2.5 percent of U.S. residents under age 18. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (ACAAI) reports that peanuts are among the allergens most likely to cause a potentially fatal case of anaphylaxis.

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of [a] serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice states. At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of illness or injury associated with the consumption of the recalled spice.

If you have the curry powder at home, return it.

If you have the recalled curry powder at home, Spice N' More Corp. recommends returning it to the store from which it was purchased to receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can also contact Spice N' More Corp. at 718-417-0746 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

