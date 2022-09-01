Extra

Crypto Company Sends Woman $10.5 Million Refund Instead of $100 She Asked For. Here's What Happened Next.

They didn’t notice the mistake for 7 months.

By Leah Groth
September 1, 2022
By Leah Groth
September 1, 2022

It's a fantasy that has passed through the mind of pretty much everyone on the planet. Imagine you checked your bank account balance one day, and discovered that millions of dollars had been deposited in your account. What would you do with the money? Would you report it to the authorities, go on a lavish spending spree, donate it, or try hiding it in other accounts? One Australian woman was faced with this division last year when $10.5 million dollars landed in her account. Here is exactly what she did with the money and what went down in the aftermath. 

1
Crypto.com Accidentally Dropped $10.5 Million Into a Woman's Account

Shutterstock

Singaporean cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com intended to issue a $100 refund to Thevamanogari Manivel, from Melbourne, Australia. However, instead of entering the dollar amount, someone accidentally input her account number. She ended up with a whopping $10.5 million in her bank account in May 2021.

2
They Didn't Notice the Mistake for 7 Months

Shutterstock

While it would be safe to assume that such a serious blunder would be immediately flagged, the company didn't see their error until December 2021. In hopes of recovering the money they launched legal action this year. As you can imagine, the judge was stunned it took them so long to take action. 

3
By That Time She Had Gotten Rid of the Money

Shutterstock

By the time the funds were frozen in Manivel's Commonwealth Bank account, she had already distributed the money to six other people, including her daughter and sister, who had already splashed out 1.35 million on a house in Melbourne. 

4
The Company Is Trying to Get It All Back

Judge with a gavel
Shutterstock

Crypto.com tried to freeze the sister's money as well, but her lawyers responded with a "Received, thanks," response, adding that she was seeking legal advice. A default judgment was awarded to Crypto.com to force her to sell the home and give the proceeds back to Crypto.com, plus an interest of $27,369.64 and costs. 

5
Crypto.com Has Had Layoffs

Crypto.com recently announced it was laying off 5 percent of its workforce in June 2022. According to Decrypt, they have since let "hundreds more" employees go. The company went into the spotlight after popular Hollywood actor Matt Damon backed it in a TV commercial with the catchphrase "Fortune Favours the Brave." It's not clear if the fortune will favor Crypto.com.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Prince Charles Used This "Sneaky" Method to Trick Princess Diana, Expert Claims
    Prince Charles Used This "Sneaky" Method to Trick Princess Diana, Expert Claims
    Extra

    Prince Charles Used This "Sneaky" Method to Trick Princess Diana, Expert Claims

    Here is how he sneaked around on his former wife. 

  • researcher examining brain scans
    researcher examining brain scans
    Health

    This Common Virus Could Trigger Dementia

    Here's what to do about it, experts say.

  • Man Who Smuggled 60 Snakes and Reptiles in His Pants Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges
    Man Who Smuggled 60 Snakes and Reptiles in His Pants Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges
    Extra

    Man Who Smuggled 60 Snakes and Reptiles in His Pants Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

    He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

  • Man Falling Asleep at His Laptop
    Man Falling Asleep at His Laptop
    Health

    4 Medications That Could Be Making You Drowsy

    Your doctor may be able to suggest an alternative.

  • humpback whale, crazy facts
    humpback whale, crazy facts
    Extra

    Video Shows Massive Humpback Whale Breaching Feet Away From Kayakers

    "They're coming right toward us!"

  • closing sign in window
    closing sign in window
    Smarter Living

    This Home Store Is Closing 150 Locations

    Stores have already started shutting down.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group