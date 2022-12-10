Extra

A Man on the Run is Chased Into the Arms of Police by a Herd of Cows. "How Dairy!"

He was on the mooove.

By Ferozan Mast
December 10, 2022
A hapless man was prevented from escaping law enforcement thanks to the actions of a group of animals not usually known for their crime-fighting abilities. The suspect fled the scene of a crime in Devon, UK, but was stopped in his tracks by a herd of cows, who drove him back toward the police and ultimately resulted in his arrest.

"It was a high steaks incident – he was told to stop running but it clearly went in one ear and out the udder – great team effort as always," the National Police Air Service said in a pun-filled statement. Here's what happened and what their helicopter footage showed.

1
No Escape

NPAS South West Region/Twitter

The would-be escapee was running away from the scene of a crime when he was stopped by the unlikeliest of crime fighters—a herd of cows. Helicopter footage from the NPAS shows the cows herding the man back toward the police—and he looks remarkably (and understandably) dejected as he's walking. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2
Foiled By Cows

Dairy cows
Rob Bouwman/Shutterstock

The cows are seen following the man until he gets arrested by Devon and Cornwall police. The NPAS had great fun talking about the incident on their official Twitter account. "Watch the moment a man on the run from @DC_Police was herded up by a group of cows in Devon and mooved out of their field into the arms of waiting Police Officers – however we did have to remind the cows not to take the law into their own hoofs👮‍♂️ 🚓 🐄 🐄 🐄 ^GMO."

3
High Steaks

NPAS South West Region/Twitter

The Twitter update was clearly appreciated by followers of the account. "Nice bit of teamwork all round, very helpful cows too!! 🐮 🐮," a commenter said. "It was a high steaks incident – he was told to stop running but it clearly went in one ear and out the udder – great team effort as always," NPAS responded.

4
Rounding Up the Suspect

NPAS South West Region/Twitter

The comments on the NPAS update are full of delighted people congratulating the police and giving kudos to the cows. "Trying to escape?? How dairy….," one said. "Meanwhile Sir Loin later gave interview on how his fellow cows rounded up the suspect. 😂," said another. "Nice to see the herd mentality alive & well in the NPAS," a third said.

5
Cowed By the Herd

Shutterstock

Cows are not aggressive by nature, but they can be dangerous due to their size. "The first thing to remember is that cows weigh a lot," says Libby Eiholzer, dairy specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension. "Weaned calves can weigh 200 to 300 pounds, breeding age heifers weigh 700 to 800 pounds or more, and lactating cows weigh 1500 to 1800 pounds. For a person who weighs 150 pounds, a weaned calf already outweighs us," says Libby Eiholzer, dairy specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
