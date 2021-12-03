Health

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

The new rule is aimed at controlling the spread of the Omicron variant within the U.S.

By Alesandra Dubin
December 3, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
December 3, 2021

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.

And then, of course, there is the possibility of virus transmission throughout crowded airports and airplane environments, especially as the busy travel season is expected to create peak demand—just as the Omicron variant is starting to spread around the U.S. and throughout the world. Read on to learn about the latest rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to mitigate the spread of COVID.

RELATED: Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers.

International air travelers to the U.S. must now show negative results from a COVID test taken within one day of flight departure.

Chicago, IL, USA - July 17, 2017: American Airlines fleet of airplanes at O'Hare Airport viewed from inside the airport terminal with passengers.
iStock

Late on Dec. 2, the CDC issued a new set of rules that will require international air travelers arriving in the United States to demonstrate proof of a negative COVID test taken within one day of departure.

This is a substantially shortened timeline from the previous set of rules, which mandated travelers landing in the U.S. show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours (or three days) from the day of their flight departure, as long as they have also been vaccinated. (Travelers who aren't vaccinated currently must show a negative COVID test taken within one day of departure.) The new rules go into effect on Monday, Dec. 6 at 12:01 am ET.

RELATED: The CDC Just Banned You From Bringing This on Flights.

The CDC's new testing rules are aimed at controlling the spread of the Omicron variant.

Rochelle Walensky discusses COVID on Jan. 29 at White House press briefing
vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock

According to the language of the new mandate, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, says the emerging Omicron variant triggered the order. "To reduce the introduction and spread of our current and future SARS-COV-2 variants into the United States at a time when global air travel is increasing, CDC must take quick and targeted action to help curtail the introduction and spread of the omicron variant into the United States," the order reads.

Vaccination and citizenship status do not change the timeline requirement.

A middle-aged woman pulls down her face mask to receive a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test.
iStock

While previous orders have excluded vaccinated people or U.S. citizens, starting Monday, all international air travelers "regardless of vaccination status or country of origin" will be required to show a negative COVID test taken the day before they board their flight to the U.S. Exceptions are made for passengers who can present documentation of recovery. The order does not, however, require testing for travelers crossing into the U.S. from Canada or Mexico by way of land borders.

RELATED: For more travel news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Omicron has already been found in at least 38 countries across the globe.

A scientist completing a study in a lab looking into a microscope while wearing full protective gear
iStock

Per Reuters, the CDC hopes the shortened testing timeline will help the U.S. buy time as the new virus variant spreads in its early stages, and while little is known about its possible impact on public health and the operations of daily life around the globe. The variant has currently been found in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with the scope of the highly contagious strain expected to spread broadly even as scientists attempt to study the variant's many mutations and their effects.

RELATED: Never Do This on a Plane, Infectious Disease Doctor Warns.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Cody Williams, Zak Williams, Marsha Garces Williams, Zelda Williams, and Robin Williams at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2004
    Cody Williams, Zak Williams, Marsha Garces Williams, Zelda Williams, and Robin Williams at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2004
    Culture

    See Robin Williams' Older Kids Together

    Zak & Zelda honored their dad at a recent event.

  • sick man sitting on a sofa in the room
    sick man sitting on a sofa in the room
    Health

    The CDC Updates on Breakthrough Omicron Cases

    Here's the latest data from the agency.

  • Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the premiere of "Our Planet" in 2019
    Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the premiere of "Our Planet" in 2019
    Culture

    Harry & Charles Took This Major Step Forward

    New report claims their relationship is changing.

  • Raccoons look out from under a roof at a house
    Raccoons look out from under a roof at a house
    Smarter Living

    You're Attracting Raccoons Keeping This Outside

    Bring it indoors and avoid these pests.

  • Original Dynasty cast portrait black and white
    Original Dynasty cast portrait black and white
    Culture

    See "Dynasty" Star Pamela Sue Martin Now at 68.

    Here's what the soap opera star has been up to since!

  • A person entering a hotel room
    A person entering a hotel room
    Travel

    Always Do This Before Undressing in a Hotel Room

    Experts warn to take this one precaution.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group