COVID Cases Are Starting to Rise Again in These 3 States

For most of 2021, the United States has been on the right course with COVID cases. We've been experiencing a national decline since early January, when we were seeing an average of nearly 260,000 new COVID cases a day, whereas now, we're looking at 86,000, according to The New York Times. But recent data shows that not all places are witnessing a sustained decrease in cases, with three states actually starting to see COVID numbers rise again. Read on to find out where infections are increasing, and for more on how the pandemic is affecting where you live, check out How Much COVID Is Spreading in Your State.

According to data collected and analyzed by the COVID Tracking Project, the vast majority of states—41, to be exact—reported double-digit percentage drops in their seven-day averages of new cases this week. While seven other states roughly stayed the same with smaller single-digit drops in cases, there were three that saw COVID numbers increase, including two that jumped substantially.

The news comes as some areas around the U.S. have begun to remove statewide face mask mandates, including North Dakota, Iowa, and Montana. And unfortunately, top health officials warn that downward trends in cases can be dangerously misleading, especially as highly contagious COVID variants begin to spread.

"We are nowhere out of the woods," Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said during an interview with CBS's Face the Nation on Feb. 14. "Now is the time to double down," she added, noting we're seeing "over two and a half times the cases we had over the summer."

So, which states are currently seeing numbers rise, as of Feb. 15? Read on to find out, according to the COVID Tracking Project's latest data. And for more on how you can stay safe, know that If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately.

3 New Hampshire

Seven-day average of new cases: 360

Percentage change from previous week: Up 3 percent

2 South Dakota

Seven-day average of new cases: 156

Percentage change from previous week: Up 13 percent

1 Nebraska

Seven-day average of new cases: 500

Percentage change from previous week: Up 22 percent

Meanwhile, Wyoming saw the largest drop in cases.

Seven-day average of new cases: 50

Percentage change from previous week: Down 52 percent

