Health

COVID Cases Are Starting to Rise Again in These 3 States

Despite a national downward trend, infections have begun to spike in some places.

By Zachary Mack
February 16, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
February 16, 2021
circle

For most of 2021, the United States has been on the right course with COVID cases. We've been experiencing a national decline since early January, when we were seeing an average of nearly 260,000 new COVID cases a day, whereas now, we're looking at 86,000, according to The New York Times. But recent data shows that not all places are witnessing a sustained decrease in cases, with three states actually starting to see COVID numbers rise again. Read on to find out where infections are increasing, and for more on how the pandemic is affecting where you live, check out How Much COVID Is Spreading in Your State.

According to data collected and analyzed by the COVID Tracking Project, the vast majority of states—41, to be exact—reported double-digit percentage drops in their seven-day averages of new cases this week. While seven other states roughly stayed the same with smaller single-digit drops in cases, there were three that saw COVID numbers increase, including two that jumped substantially.

The news comes as some areas around the U.S. have begun to remove statewide face mask mandates, including North DakotaIowa, and Montana. And unfortunately, top health officials warn that downward trends in cases can be dangerously misleading, especially as highly contagious COVID variants begin to spread.

"We are nowhere out of the woods," Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said during an interview with CBS's Face the Nation on Feb. 14. "Now is the time to double down," she added, noting we're seeing "over two and a half times the cases we had over the summer."

So, which states are currently seeing numbers rise, as of Feb. 15? Read on to find out, according to the COVID Tracking Project's latest data. And for more on how you can stay safe, know that If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately.

3
New Hampshire

city skyline of buildings in Manchester, New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Seven-day average of new cases: 360

Percentage change from previous week: Up 3 percent

And for more COVID updates you need to know about, check out This One Thing Can't Protect You From COVID After All, New Study Finds.

2
South Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Shutterstock

Seven-day average of new cases: 156

Percentage change from previous week: Up 13 percent

And for more on how you can get inoculated in your area, check out If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at Walgreens.

1
Nebraska

cityscape photos of buildings and streets in Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

Seven-day average of new cases: 500

Percentage change from previous week: Up 22 percent

And for more COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Meanwhile, Wyoming saw the largest drop in cases.

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States. Casper is the second largest city in the state
iStock

Seven-day average of new cases: 50

Percentage change from previous week: Down 52 percent

And for more masking advice you need to follow, check out If You See This on Your Mask, the FDA Says Toss It Immediately.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need a Vaccine for This
    Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need a Vaccine for This
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need a Vaccine for This

    He said one proposed vaccine plan isn't workable.

  • woman in mask getting blood drawn by doctor
    woman in mask getting blood drawn by doctor
    Health

    This May Keep You Safe From Severe COVID

    You might want to get a blood test ASAP.

  • man holding a pill in one hand and glass of water in another
    man holding a pill in one hand and glass of water in another
    Health

    If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now

    This popular pill could be putting your health at risk.

  • Anthony Fauci
    Anthony Fauci
    Health

    Fauci Said the Vaccine Can Protect You From This

    The vaccine won't only prevent you from getting sick.

  • The Rock in San Andreas
    The Rock in San Andreas
    Culture

    The Worst Movie "The Rock" Ever Made

    Critics smelled what he was cooking—and hated it.

  • A man wearing a blue blazer and protective face mask checks his smartphone.
    A man wearing a blue blazer and protective face mask checks his smartphone.
    Health

    This Could Cause a "Rapid Rise" in COVID Cases

    A new CDC report highlights how it will likely happen.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE