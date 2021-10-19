If You Bought This Food at Costco, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

There's practically no item you can't find in a Costco store. Mere steps from where you purchased that flatscreen TV, you can buy a two-gallon tub of animal crackers, and just an aisle away, you can find oversized containers of your favorite personal care products—and all at steeply discounted prices, no less. However, not every item sold by the beloved chain is leaving customers happy as of late.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nearly 15,000 food items sold exclusively at Costco are being pulled from shelves over the serious safety threat they may pose to customers. Read on to discover if you have these products at home and what to do if so.

Nearly 15,000 soups sold at Costco are being recalled.

On Oct. 19, the FDA announced that Mukilteo, Washington-based Ivar's Soup and Sauce Company had recalled 14,968 sleeves of its Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, sold exclusively at Costco stores.

The recalled soup comes in a two-pack of clear plastic cups surrounded by a cardboard sleeve. The soup can be identified by its Costco item number 1270666 and UPC number 0 30383 19649 6.

The recalled soup was sold in 13 states.

The affected soup was sold at Costco locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The soup has a use by date of Dec. 22, 2021, written 12-22-2021, which is printed on both the bottom of the cardboard sleeve surrounding the product and on the lip of the cup in which it is packaged.

The recalled soup could be contaminated with pieces of sharp plastic.

The soup is being recalled due to the possibility that it may be contaminated with "hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces."

The recall was initiated after Ivar's was notified that a customer had discovered an approximately 1.5-inch half-circle-shaped piece of hard with sharp pointed edges in their soup on Oct. 17. "It is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces," the company warns. No injuries or illnesses related to consumption of the soup were reported at the time the recall was announced.

If you have the soup at home, don't eat it.

If you purchased the recalled soup, the FDA cautions against consuming it. Instead, either throw it away or return it to the Costco from which it was purchased to receive a full refund of your purchase price. Costco stores have been instructed to remove the product from shelves, as well.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Ivar's Soup and Sauce Company at 425-493-1402 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT.

