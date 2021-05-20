If You Bought This at Costco, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says

Whether you're stocking up on shampoo, snacks, or a new smartphone, Costco is a one-stop shop for practically everything you use on a daily basis. However, if you purchased one particular item from the retail giant, you may want to get rid of it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that it could present a serious threat to your health. Read on to discover if you should be ditching this product now.

A type of chocolate-covered fruit sold at Costco has been recalled.

On May 19, the FDA announced that Torn Ranch, LLC had voluntarily recalled one lot of resealable 18-oz. bags of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries.

The affected blueberries can be identified by UPC number 036412020169, lot code 1271, and a best by date of 05/07/22.

The snacks in question were pulled due to a serious contamination threat.

The recalled chocolate-covered blueberries, which were sold exclusively at Costco stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, may be contaminated with almonds, a type of tree nut.

"People with tree nut allergies may have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the recall notice states.

Tree nut allergies are among the most common—and most serious—food allergies.

According to a 2015 review published in Current Allergy and Asthma Reports, up to 4.9 percent of individuals in the U.S. are thought to have tree nut allergies.

What's more, tree nuts are among the food allergens most likely to cause anaphylactic shock, a type of sudden-onset allergic reaction that can—and often does—prove fatal, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology. Due to the prevalence and potential severity of tree nut allergies, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 requires that any food product under FDA jurisdiction indicates the presence of tree nuts on the label.

The FDA recommends that those in possession of the recalled snacks do not eat them.

If you have the recalled Torn Ranch snacks at home, the FDA cautions against eating them.

"Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather return it to place of purchase for a refund," the recall notice states.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can also contact Torn Ranch Customer Care at 800-721-1688 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT on weekdays.

