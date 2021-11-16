This Popular Drink Sold at Costco May Contain Glass Right Now

Whether you're visiting for the low prices or the free samples, Costco has earned millions of loyal customers over the years. And while the company's diverse roster of products may typically delight shoppers, there's one particular grocery item from the retailer you'd be wise to steer clear of right now. Officials are warning that one popular drink sold at Costco could be contaminated with dangerous substances, including glass. Read on to find out which Costco product could pose a serious risk to your safety.

Kool-Aid sold at Costco is being recalled.

On Nov. 12, KraftHeinz announced that specific containers of Kool-Aid sold at Costco were being pulled from the market.

The recall is specific to 82.5-oz. containers of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix. The affected drink mixes have Best If Used By Dates of Aug. 31, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2021, written on the drink mix containers as "2023-08-31" and "2023-09-01," respectively.

The drink may be contaminated with two foreign substances.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the drink mix may contain foreign matter unsuitable for consumption.

The recall notice specifically identifies that the affected Kool-Aid may be contaminated with "very small pieces of metal or glass."

If you have the recalled Kool-Aid at home, don't drink it.

While it likely goes without saying, customers who purchased the recalled Kool-Aid should not consume it, whether or not they have confirmed the presence of foreign material in the container or containers they have at home.

The recalled drink mix should be thrown away or returned to any Costco store for a full refund. Customers with questions about the recall can contact KraftHeinz Consumer Relations at (855) 713-9237 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET daily.

This isn't the only Costco recall in recent weeks.

Kool-Aid may not be the only product shoppers have had to return to Costco recently, however. On Oct. 19, the retailer announced the recall of Ivar's Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon with a use-by date of Dec. 22, 2021.

Much like the recalled Kool-Aid, the soup was pulled from stores due to contamination—this time, with "hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces." If you bought the recalled soup, it can be returned to a Costco store for a full refund.

