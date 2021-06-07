If You Have This Spice at Home, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Spices are generally regarded as a tasty—and healthy—way to perk up your favorite dishes without loading them with extra calories, sodium, or sugar. However, if you're using one popular spice right now, you may want to stop, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people to throw it away immediately due to serious contamination concerns. Read on to find out if you should be purging this spice from your pantry now.

The FDA announced a recall on two types of coriander.

On June 4, 2021, the FDA announced that two types of organic coriander had been voluntarily recalled.

The recall affects 1.5-oz glass jars with flip-top lids containing Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander. The affected products can be identified by lot numbers 23632 and 23631.

The products were sold in six states.

In total, 626 bottles of Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander and 150 bottles of Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander are being recalled.

The products were sold between May 26 and June 4, 2021 at HomeGoods, Jungle Jim's International Market, and Smart and Final Stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio.

The spice may be contaminated with salmonella.

During a "routine sampling of raw materials," salmonella was discovered in some of the coriander products now being recalled, the FDA reports.

Salmonella can lead to salmonellosis, which frequently causes abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever in otherwise healthy individuals. In rare cases, the infection can cause arthritis, eye irritation, infections of the arteries, muscle pain, urinary tract problems, and endocarditis, an inflammation of the heart's lining.

Among young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, salmonellosis can cause serious health issues and even death. The infection can also affect animals, who may become sick by consuming contaminated food or through cross-contamination. If you've consumed either of the affected spices and feel ill, contact a medical professional.

If you have the affected spices at home, throw them away now.

While no illnesses or other adverse events related to consumption of the recalled coriander had been reported as of the recall date, individuals who have purchased these products should not consume them. If you are in possession of either the recalled Olde Thompson or Sun Harvest ground coriander, "dispose of the recalled product and its container," the FDA recommends.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Olde Thompson Customer Care at 805-793-4888 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on Saturdays, or 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST on Sundays.

