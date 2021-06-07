Health

If You Have This Spice at Home, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

This popular ingredient could be putting your health in harm's way, the authority says.

By Sarah Crow
June 7, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
June 7, 2021

Spices are generally regarded as a tasty—and healthy—way to perk up your favorite dishes without loading them with extra calories, sodium, or sugar. However, if you're using one popular spice right now, you may want to stop, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people to throw it away immediately due to serious contamination concerns. Read on to find out if you should be purging this spice from your pantry now.

RELATED: The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat Food Made by This One Company.

The FDA announced a recall on two types of coriander.

ground coriander in small bowl
Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images

On June 4, 2021, the FDA announced that two types of organic coriander had been voluntarily recalled.

The recall affects 1.5-oz glass jars with flip-top lids containing Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander. The affected products can be identified by lot numbers 23632 and 23631.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The products were sold in six states.

man buying spices in grocery store
Shutterstock / Iakov Filimonov

In total, 626 bottles of Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander and 150 bottles of Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander are being recalled.

The products were sold between May 26 and June 4, 2021 at HomeGoods, Jungle Jim's International Market, and Smart and Final Stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio.

The spice may be contaminated with salmonella.

Woman Feeling Sick and Nauseous at the Doctor's Office Hand Sanitizer Germs
Shutterstock

During a "routine sampling of raw materials," salmonella was discovered in some of the coriander products now being recalled, the FDA reports.

Salmonella can lead to salmonellosis, which frequently causes abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever in otherwise healthy individuals. In rare cases, the infection can cause arthritis, eye irritation, infections of the arteries, muscle pain, urinary tract problems, and endocarditis, an inflammation of the heart's lining.

Among young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, salmonellosis can cause serious health issues and even death. The infection can also affect animals, who may become sick by consuming contaminated food or through cross-contamination. If you've consumed either of the affected spices and feel ill, contact a medical professional.

If you have the affected spices at home, throw them away now.

man in red shirt holding black trash bag
Shutterstock / Mike_shots

While no illnesses or other adverse events related to consumption of the recalled coriander had been reported as of the recall date, individuals who have purchased these products should not consume them. If you are in possession of either the recalled Olde Thompson or Sun Harvest ground coriander, "dispose of the recalled product and its container," the FDA recommends.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Olde Thompson Customer Care at 805-793-4888 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on Saturdays, or 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST on Sundays.

RELATED: The CDC Just Issued a New Warning About This Frozen Food.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

    The pair were recently spotted shopping in NYC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group