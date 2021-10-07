If You Have Any of These 16 Cookies at Home, Throw Them Away, FDA Says

If you love sweets, there are few things more enjoyable than that first bite of a delicious cookie. And while the effects of those treats on your waistline may be your biggest concern when digging into a desert, that may not be the only trouble you find yourself in when satisfying your sweet tooth. A company whose desserts are sold throughout the U.S. has just recalled 16 of its cookies due to the risk they may pose to customers. Read on to discover which treats are being pulled from shelves and what to do if you have them at home.

Chocolate and the Chip is recalling 16 of its cookies.

On Oct. 6, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Los Angeles, California-based Chocolate and the Chip was recalling 16 of its cookies.

The recalled cookies, which came in resealable plastic bags bearing the company's logo, include the brand's Original, Sweetie, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, Spiced Rum Oatmeal Raisin, Maple Macadamia, Fluffadoodle, Disco Ball, Hot Chip Summer, Oktoberfest, Peanutbutter Spice, Funfetti, Fluffa-Nutta, Lavender, Boozy Banana Walnut, Original Gluten-Free, and Gluten-Free Sweetie cookies.

The cookies were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington and were sold through pop-up shops and online sales. The products may have been shipped to additional states through Goldbelly.

The company is also recalling a number of its other desserts.

In addition to its cookies, Chocolate and the Chip is recalling multiple cakes and rice crispy treats.

The recalled desserts include the company's Fluffetti Cookie Cake, Big Cookie Cake, Original Nutella Cookie Cake, Gluten-Free Cookie Cake, Gluten-Free Nutella Cookie Cake, OG Rice Crispy Treat, Sweetie Rice Crispy Treat, Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bundt Cake, and its Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treats in Salted Caramel, Chocolate, and Confetti. The bundt cakes were sold in white bakery boxes bearing the company's logo and the products' ingredients list and the rice crispy treats were sold in "food grade poly tubing" printed with the company's logo and the desserts' ingredients list.

The desserts are being recalled due to potential allergen contamination.

The desserts are being recalled due to potential contamination with multiple allergens.

The recalled cookies may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts, including hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, and almonds. The Boozy Banana Walnut Cookie and Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bundt Cake may also contain sulfites that are not included on the ingredients list. The specific allergens that may be in each of the desserts can be found on the recall notice.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice states. At the time the recall was initiated, Chocolate and the Chip had received no confirmed reports of illness related to consumption of the affected products.

If you have any of the desserts at home, throw them out.

If you have purchased any of the recalled desserts, Chocolate and the Chip recommends getting rid of them now.

"Consumers who have purchased Chocolate and the Chip cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats are urged to disregard (sic) items still in their possessions (sic)," the recall notice states. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Lola Marie at Chocolate and the Chip at 213-792-2810 or Lola@chocolateandthechip.com.

