Extra

Colorado Woman Survives 200-Foot Fall After Slipping on Ice in Her Tennis Shoes During Hike

Woman Survives 200-Foot Fall

By John Wright
January 2, 2023
By John Wright
January 2, 2023

​A Colorado woman miraculously survived a 200-foot fall on Christmas Eve when she tumbled down an icy California mountainside, outfitted only in tennis shoes. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, left her Lytle Creek campground early in the morning to hike to Cucamonga Peak, one of the highest points in the San Gabriel Mountains. Woroniecki is an experienced hiker, but this was her first trip in snowy conditions.

Unaware that she needed special equipment and boots to navigate the icy slope safely, she was wearing only casual clothes and sneakers. Read on to find out how the severely injured hiker was found, what the problematic rescue entailed, and what happened after she was back on solid ground. 

1
Fell the Distance of a Small Skyscraper

Shutterstock

As Woroniecki was hiking back to her campsite from the 8,000-foot peak, she lost her footing on ice and fell the equivalent of about 20 stories. "As Woroniecki hiked down the switchbacks, she slipped on ice and fell approximately 200 feet," said San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Corporal Chris Mejia. A downed tree trunk broke her fall, which could have been worse; still, she suffered severe injuries.

An unconscious Woroniecki was discovered by another hiker, who used crampons and an ice ax to reach her, then notified authorities through a GPS device. A search-and-rescue team evacuated the injured hiker via helicopter, despite gusty winds, which complicated the rescue, Mejia said.

2
Rushed to Hospital for Surgery

GoFundMe

Woroniecki was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured neck and head wound. "She seemed a little dazed, confused, but very thankful we were able to get her off that mountain," said Deputy Doug Brimmer, who flew the 40 King 4 rescue helicopter during Woroniecki's rescue.

"She initially went feet first and then she hit her head on a log and she went unconscious. She woke up to another hiker helping her out." While preparing for surgery, Woroniecki passed along a message to her mother. "To anyone else who is suffering, call out to Jesus and he will help you," she said. "I would like to say a deep thank you from the bottom of my heart to the rescue team and to the hikers who helped me and stayed with me."

3
How to Avoid a Fall

Shutterstock

"On Tuesday, Ruth was in stable condition after her first surgery," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "She required dozens of stitches and staples to close the laceration in her head, and neural surgery to begin repairing the damage to her spine. She has a long road ahead of therapy and treatment." 

Grateful that Woroniecki survived the fall, law enforcement have offered tips to other hikers. "This goes to serve for those that want to go up there hiking. Remember, bring your crampons, bring your spikes, bring an axe," said Brimmer.

4
"A Miracle She Is Alive"

GoFundMe

Her family said on social media that two days before the hike, Woroniecki was distributing food, clothing, and supplies to homeless people in Los Angeles. Her brother, Joshua, said in a Facebook post that his sister had undergone multiple surgeries. "It is a miracle she is alive," he wrote. Ruth Woroniecki's sister, Sarah, added: "I have never been so shocked and devastated… I can't stop crying. We are absolutely broken. It's hard to believe." 

5
"GoFundMe Started"

Shutterstock

The family has started a GoFundMe to defray Woroniecki's medical bills and physical therapy. They say any excess funds raised will go to others in need. "My sister is no ordinary person, she is one of the kindest, most sincere, and most loving people you will ever meet," Sarah Woroniecki wrote about her sister. "She has dedicated her life to helping others and spends all of her time in this country, or many third-world countries, in orphanages, hospitals, on the streets."

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Sandra Bullock on the premiere of All About Steve.
    Sandra Bullock on the premiere of All About Steve.
    Entertainment

    6 Stars Who Accepted Their Razzies in Person

    A-listers and Oscar-winnners included.

  • Terminally Ill Patient Raided by Police to Seize Marijuana Vape He Used to Ease the Symptoms of His Cancer
    Terminally Ill Patient Raided by Police to Seize Marijuana Vape He Used to Ease the Symptoms of His Cancer
    Extra

    Terminally Ill Patient Raided by Police to Seize Marijuana Vape He Used to Ease the Symptoms of His Cancer

    "That all went south."

  • A sneaky-looking young woman in the foreground with the client she's deceived in the background.
    A sneaky-looking young woman in the foreground with the client she's deceived in the background.
    Relationships

    The Most Deceptive Zodiac Sign

    Don't believe a word they say.

  • Immigration Official Arrested on Suspicion of Being Illegal Immigrant
    Immigration Official Arrested on Suspicion of Being Illegal Immigrant
    Extra

    Immigration Official Arrested on Suspicion of Being Illegal Immigrant

    Immigration Official Arrested

  • Texas Man Appeals Death Sentence, Claiming a Comedy Special Swayed a Jury and Landed Him on Death Row
    Texas Man Appeals Death Sentence, Claiming a Comedy Special Swayed a Jury and Landed Him on Death Row
    Extra

    Texas Man Appeals Death Sentence, Claiming a Comedy Special Swayed a Jury and Landed Him on Death Row

    A 17-minute interview.

  • Person Getting on a Scale
    Person Getting on a Scale
    Health

    4 Unexpected Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

    A doctor weighs in.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group