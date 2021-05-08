If You're Taking This Supplement, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

Whether it's because you're lacking vitamin D or leaning on a probiotic for gut health, many of us strive to improve our well-being by adding supplements into our daily routines. In fact, 77 percent of U.S. adults take dietary supplements, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition. But not all of these additives are created equally. Some supplements can pose a risk if you consume too much or combine them with the wrong pills, and other tablets, unfortunately, can pose a different kind of threat. This week, a vitamin company announced a recall of one of its popular supplements that could give rise to "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging people to be wary. Keep reading to learn more about this recall, and for another supplement to avoid, This Is the One Vitamin You Should Never Take, Doctors Say.

Bloommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules have been recalled.

On May 7, the FDA announced that Bloommy, Inc. voluntarily recalled its Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules for Skin, Joint, and Hair. The product in question contains 60 "00 clear vegetable capsules" and is marked with the best-by date of May 2023. The capsules were sold through Amazon and on Bloommy's website. "A total of 13,688 units were issued out," the recall announcement states.

The affected capsules may be contaminated with a fish allergen.

The state of Florida informed Bloommy of an undeclared fish ingredient that could be hidden in the supplements, which contain biotin, collagen, and keratin. Collagen, which is usually taken for its anti-aging benefits, typically comes from cow hides and tissue, but can also come from fish skin, as is the case with the Bloommy supplements.

As the FDA explains, fish is among the eight identified food allergens noted in the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004. Other foods on the list are shellfish, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybean. Under the 2004 law, any of these eight major food allergens must be properly labeled on products.

Going forward, the Bloommy product's label will be revised to include "the presence of fish in the fish collagen product."

The recalled supplement could cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice warns. Luckily, Bloommy has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses stemming from this supplement.

A 2020 study, published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, found that collagen is often overlooked as an ingredient that could set off a fish allergy. "Various cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food products that may contain fish collagen," Tanja Kalic, one of the research group leaders, said in a statement. "Recognizing its allergenic potential and including it in the diagnosis of fish allergies are therefore crucial in terms of patient safety."

You should throw these supplements away if you have a fish allergy.

Anyone who purchased the capsules is advised to contact Bloommy at 860-495-3743 or info@mybloommy.com, and those with fish allergies should dispose of them.

"Customers who have acquired the product and are accustomed to a fish allergy are instructed to throw the product out in their home disposal or public trash and will be issued a refund on the product," the recall notice states.

