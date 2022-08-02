Whether you're a fan of foamy lattes or just want a dash of something to lighten up your daily cup, adding a little milk to your coffee is a point of preference for millions of people. Even those with particular dietary sensitivities can use different non-dairy products when they order from their favorite shop or make themselves a mug at home. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for dozens of coffee drinks and milks due to a potential health risk they pose. Read on to see which items the agency says you should throw away immediately.

Now, you may want to check your fridge over the agency's latest beverage-related warning.

A popular beverage company has issued a recall for 53 of its coffee drinks, milks, and protein drinks.

On July 29, the FDA announced that Lyons Magnus LLC had issued a voluntary recall for 53 of its coffee drinks, non-dairy milks, and protein drinks due to a potential health risk. The affected products include the popular Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition, as well as the brands Aloha, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE, Pirq, Premier Protein, and Stumptown.

A complete list of the recalled items can be found on the agency's notice, along with package format information and lot numbers that customers can use to identify the products. The agency also clarified that no items intended for infants were included in the recall.

The company pulled the products due to potential bacterial contamination.

According to the FDA's notice, Lyons Magnus issued the recall after discovering that the products could be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. While the agency says infection from the bacteria is rare, those who are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable are more likely to become ill with symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Here's what you should do if you've purchased any of the recalled milk, protein drinks, or coffees.

While no illnesses related to the recall have yet been reported, the FDA advises that the affected items "should not be consumed." Instead, customers should dispose of the products or return them to their point of purchase for a refund immediately.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the recall can reach the Lyons Recall Support Center by calling 1-800-627-0557, where operators are available 24/7. They can also visit the company's website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.