Health

These 2 Cities Are Telling Vaccinated People to Wear Masks Indoors Again

The spread of the Delta variant have local health officials concerned.

By Zachary Mack
July 6, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
July 6, 2021

The pandemic isn't fully over yet, but arguably the biggest step back towards normalcy came in May when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people were no longer recommended to wear face masks indoors in most cases. Within weeks, many cities and states removed the mandates that had been in place, allowing those who had received their doses to return to public life without PPE. But even as cases plateau on a national level, some health officials are becoming worried as the highly contagious Delta variant is beginning to spread. As a result, two major cities are now telling citizens that even fully vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors again.

In recent moves by their respective municipal health departments, officials in both Los Angeles and St. Louis are telling their citizens to resume wearing face coverings in any indoor public spaces regardless of whether or not they've gotten all of their required shots. Both health departments recommend using PPE in any space where you can't be sure of the vaccination status of those around you, including grocery stores, retail shops, theaters, and offices.

"While COVID-19 vaccine provides very effective protection preventing hospitalizations and deaths against the Delta variant, the strain is proving to be more transmissible and is expected to become more prevalent," Barbara Ferrer, PhD, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, said in a statement on June 28. "Mask wearing remains an effective tool for reducing transmission, especially indoors where the virus may be easily spread through inhalation of aerosols emitted by an infected person."

RELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant.

On July 1, the health departments of St. Louis City and County issued a joint statement reversing the previous recommendation that had dropped the use of face masks for fully vaccinated individuals while indoors. The move came the same day that nearby Jefferson County issued a similar recommendation after a 42 percent surge in COVID-19 cases was recently reported.

"This pandemic is not over," Faisal Khan, MD, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "The virus and its variants present a real and imminent danger to the health of people in the St. Louis region. We must encourage vaccination and continued precautions."

RELATED: If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says.

The announcements reflect a growing consensus among health experts and officials that certain parts of the U.S. may need to do more to stop a surge of cases from the Delta variant. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on July 4, Anthony Fauci, MD, echoed the opinion that even fully vaccinated people in states or cities may want to take it upon themselves to redon their face masks while indoors.

"If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, 'When I'm in that area where there's a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection. Even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective,'" he said.

RELATED: The Riskiest Things You're Doing After You're Vaccinated, CDC Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Demi Moore and daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah Willis model white Andie swimsuits
    Demi Moore and daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah Willis model white Andie swimsuits
    Culture

    Demi Moore & Her Daughters Star in New Ad

    The family is modeling for a swimwear brand.

  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Bridget Malcolm attends the 2020 Australian Fashion Laureate Awards on December 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Bridget Malcolm attends the 2020 Australian Fashion Laureate Awards on December 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
    Culture

    Former Victoria's Secret Model Reveals Why She Quit

    She stopped before becoming an angel.

  • See Sylvester Stallone With His Daughters
    See Sylvester Stallone With His Daughters
    Culture

    See Sylvester Stallone With His Daughters

    The family just celebrated his 75th birthday.

  • Madonna
    Madonna
    Culture

    16 Celebs Who've Been Banned From Talk Shows

    From Hugh Grant to all of the Kardashians.

  • A healthcare professional giving a man COVID-19 vaccine while he sits in his car
    A healthcare professional giving a man COVID-19 vaccine while he sits in his car
    Health

    How Much Each Vaccine Protects Against the Delta Variant

    Studies show each shot is somewhat reduced.

  • Jodie Foster at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011
    Jodie Foster at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011
    Culture

    See Jodie Foster & Her Wife on the Red Carpet

    The couple attended the Cannes Film Festival.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group