If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.

Ballreich Snack Food Co. has recalled its BAR-B-Q Potato Chips.

On August 10, the FDA announced that Tiffin, Ohio-based Ballreich Snack Food Co. had recalled its Ballreich's BAR-B-Q Potato Chips in 1.5-oz., 2.75-oz., and 7-oz. sizes.

The chips, which were sold at convenience and retail stores in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, have the expiration dates 10/18/21, 10/25/21, or 11/01/21 printed on the front of the bag.

The chips may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall was initiated after routine testing by the brand's seasoning provider revealed potential salmonella contamination.

Ballreich has stopped producing the affected chips and the issue is still being investigated by both the FDA and the brand's seasoning provider. At the time the recall was announced, Ballreich had received no reports of customers becoming ill from the recalled chips.

Salmonella may cause serious health issues.

The majority of people who develop salmonella infections will have symptoms similar to those experienced during bouts of food poisoning, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever, which typically begin within six hours and six days of exposure to salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, infants, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals are more likely to develop more serious outcomes including arthritis, severe dehydration, central nervous system dysfunction, arterial infections, endocarditis, or even death.

If you bought the chips, don't eat them.

If you have the recalled chips at home, the best way to protect yourself against a potential salmonella infection is to not eat them. Instead, contact Ballreich Snack Food Co. at 800-323-2447 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, email chips@ballreich.com, or visit the Ballreich Snack Food Co. website for further information on obtaining a refund or replacement.

If you have eaten the recalled chips and are feeling unwell or experiencing unusual symptoms, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

