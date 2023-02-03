Extra

A "Hungry" 6-Year-Old Ordered $1,000 in Takeout Pizza, Hot Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Jumbo Shrimp, and Ice Cream

His parents made him paid some of it back.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
February 3, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
February 3, 2023

Most parents are accustomed to handing their phones over to children in times of need. Maybe you are at a restaurant and your child is bored. Or perhaps you are trying to get some work done or just simply need them distracted for a short time. Unfortunately, when kids get ahold of your technology, even for a short time person, damage can be done. For example, they might text or call someone, upload an embarrassing video, delete one of your apps, or take a million photos or videos. Or, like one father learned the hard way, they might order $1,000 worth of food. 

1
Father Gave His Phone to His Son to Play Games

FOX2 Detroit

Keith Stonehouse, a Chesterfield, Michigan father, handed his 6-year-old son his phone so he could play some games. However, when he wasn't looking, the child placed orders for food at various restaurants, running up a $1,000 tab. 

2
Then He Started Getting Messages From Grubhub

FOX2 Detroit

On a Saturday night, Keith started receiving multiple text messages from Grubhub, reading "Your order is being prepared" and "Your order has been delivered" from several local restaurants. However, he never ordered any food. It was his son, Mason. 

3
Mason Did It Because He "Was Hungry"

Shutterstock

"Why did you do this?" Stonehouse asked his son, who hid under his comforter, per The Washington Post. "I don't know," Mason replied. "I was hungry." While his father was lecturing him he continued asking where his pizza was. 

4
Some of the Charges Were Declined

FOX2 Detroit

However, the pizzas never arrived because Stonehouse's bank declined the $439 order and deemed it fraudulent. "I had to keep stepping out of [his] room and calming myself down," Stonehouse said. "You want to yell at your son, but he's only 6."

5
Boy Had to Pay Back Some of the Money

FOX2 Detroit

The next day when his wife was home, they had the "real talk" with Mason, explaining to him that he had essentially stolen and needed to pay for some of the hot dogs, chili cheese fries, jumbo shrimps, and ice cream with the $150 he had in his piggy bank."We showed him one-by-one," Stonehouse said. "He was a little devastated but he understood."

6
Boy Wasn't Allowed to Eat the Food

FOX2 Detroit

The food hasn't gone to waste, and the family, as well as neighbors, have been eating it for days. However, there is one person who wasn't allowed to feast on it: Mason. "We didn't want to glorify this to him," Stonehouse said. "This is not a funny thing."

7
He Had to "Start" His "Piggy Bank All Over Again"

be smarter with money in 2018
Shutterstock

Mason is learning how to deal with the repercussion of his actions. "Do I have to start [my piggy bank] all over again?" he recently asked his father. "Yes, Mason," his father answered. "Sometimes in life when you make a mistake you have to start all over."

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Pastor Who Lived a Double Life Arrested for Dealing Drugs and Held on $750,000 Bond
    Pastor Who Lived a Double Life Arrested for Dealing Drugs and Held on $750,000 Bond
    Extra

    Pastor Who Lived a Double Life Arrested for Dealing Drugs and Held on $750,000 Bond

    One person, two opposite lives.

  • A "Hungry" 6-Year-Old Ordered $1,000 in Takeout Pizza, Hot Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Jumbo Shrimp, and Ice Cream
    A "Hungry" 6-Year-Old Ordered $1,000 in Takeout Pizza, Hot Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Jumbo Shrimp, and Ice Cream
    Extra

    A "Hungry" 6-Year-Old Ordered $1,000 in Takeout Pizza, Hot Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Jumbo Shrimp, and Ice Cream

    His parents made him paid some of it back.

  • A young woman with curly hair wearing a sky-blue t-shirt drinks coffee in her kitchen
    A young woman with curly hair wearing a sky-blue t-shirt drinks coffee in her kitchen
    Health

    What Happens When You Stop Drinking Coffee

    Here's how your body will respond, doctors say.

  • 6 New Startling Revelations in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial
    6 New Startling Revelations in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial
    Extra

    6 New Startling Revelations in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

    Here is what we have learned from the trial this week. 

  • USPS location is Schaumburg, IL
    USPS location is Schaumburg, IL
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Closing Over 50 Post Offices

    Several states are affected.

  • lowe's store
    lowe's store
    Smarter Living

    You Can Now Buy Jewelry at Lowe's

    The selections are hardware-themed.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group