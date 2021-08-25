Whether you're a fan of chicken nuggets or consider yourself a pro at making chicken paillard, poultry products are a staple in countless Americans' daily diets. But before you head to your local supermarket to stock up on some chicken products for the week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning you not to eat eight specific items right now due to the health risk they may pose. Read on to find out which poultry products you should be tossing from your fridge.

The USDA has announced a recall on multiple Willow Tree chicken salad and dip products.

On Aug. 24, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of approximately 52,022 pounds of chicken products produced by Willow Tree Poultry Farm.

The following products are affected by the recall:

5-lb. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip" with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021

5-lb. and 12-oz. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip" with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021

5-lb. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad" with a sell by date of 09/07/2021

15-oz. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad" with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021

15-oz. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad" with a sell by date of 09/08/2021

15-oz. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad" with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, and 09/10/2021

7.5-oz. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad" with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021

10-lb. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad" with a sell by date of 09/08/2021

The products were shipped to nine states.

The recalled foods were produced at Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Attleboro, Massachusetts between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13, 2021, and subsequently shipped to nine states.

The products were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The affected products can be identified by establishment number EST. P-8827, located within the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging.

The recalled foods may contain foreign material.

The recalled Willow Tree chicken products were pulled from the market after a customer complaint led to the discovery that the foods may contain pieces of hard white plastic.

At the time the recall was announced on Aug. 24, there had been no reports of illness or injury related to consumption of the recalled products.

If you have the recalled foods at home, don't eat them.

If you have the affected chicken salads and dips at home, don't eat them. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the FSIS notice reads. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

If you have questions related to the recall, you can contact Willow Tree Poultry Farm General Manager Alex Cekala at acekala@willowtreefarm.com or (508) 951-8351.

