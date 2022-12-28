A woman in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested after attacking her husband at the airport on December 21. Paula Barbour, 55, reportedly lost her temper after discovering "indecent" photos on her husband's phone and flipped out, striking him several times.

When police arrived, they arrested Barbour for domestic violence after she freely admitted to the attack. Here's what her husband had to say about the incident (it might surprise you).

1 Vacation Drama

Barbour and her husband were vacationing in South Carolina and had arrived at the airport when the incident took place. It's not clear just how she discovered the photos, but apparently, she saw "several indecent photos" on the phone, which led to a huge argument between the couple.

2 Angry Altercation

Barbour reportedly lost her temper about the photos, and the argument turned violent. Charleston County Aviation Authority were called in to assist in "an active domestic" at 2:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they separated the couple and interviewed them to find out what had happened.

3 Police Investigation

When the police talked to the couple, the husband played down the violent aspect of the argument. He admitted they were fighting but said nothing physical occurred. When police checked the security footage, they found out what really happened.

4 Security Footage

Security footage of the incident showed Barbour throwing her husband's cell phone, kicking him twice in the legs, and attempting to strike him in the face. "The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home," the incident report reads.

5 Released On Bond

When asked if she kicked her husband, Barbour freely admitted to it. She was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree, and was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. She was released the next day on a $5,237 bond.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb