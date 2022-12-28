Extra

In Bizarre Airport Rage, Woman Attacks Her Husband After Reportedly Finding Indecent Images on His Phone in North Carolina

It was not a happy holiday.

By Ferozan Mast
December 28, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
December 28, 2022

A woman in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested after attacking her husband at the airport on December 21. Paula Barbour, 55, reportedly lost her temper after discovering "indecent" photos on her husband's phone and flipped out, striking him several times.

When police arrived, they arrested Barbour for domestic violence after she freely admitted to the attack. Here's what her husband had to say about the incident (it might surprise you).

1
Vacation Drama

Shutterstock

Barbour and her husband were vacationing in South Carolina and had arrived at the airport when the incident took place. It's not clear just how she discovered the photos, but apparently, she saw "several indecent photos" on the phone, which led to a huge argument between the couple.

2
Angry Altercation

Shutterstock

Barbour reportedly lost her temper about the photos, and the argument turned violent. Charleston County Aviation Authority were called in to assist in "an active domestic" at 2:50 p.m.  When officers arrived, they separated the couple and interviewed them to find out what had happened. 

3
Police Investigation

Police Car Sirens
Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

When the police talked to the couple, the husband played down the violent aspect of the argument. He admitted they were fighting but said nothing physical occurred. When police checked the security footage, they found out what really happened.

4
Security Footage

Shutterstock

Security footage of the incident showed Barbour throwing her husband's cell phone, kicking him twice in the legs, and attempting to strike him in the face. "The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home," the incident report reads.

 

5
Released On Bond

Shutterstock

When asked if she kicked her husband, Barbour freely admitted to it. She was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree, and was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. She was released the next day on a $5,237 bond.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Middle aged man coughing outside
    Middle aged man coughing outside
    Health

    5 Reasons Your Cough Is Lingering

    A doctor says one of these could be the culprit.

  • USPS Is Suspending Services in These 5 States
    USPS Is Suspending Services in These 5 States
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Suspending Services in These 5 States

    The struggle continues.

  • southwest airlines planes
    southwest airlines planes
    Travel

    Southwest Is Canceling Most of Its Flights

    It's not just because of bad weather.

  • Kroger Supermarket. Kroger is the fourth largest American-owned private employer in the United States.
    Kroger Supermarket. Kroger is the fourth largest American-owned private employer in the United States.
    Smarter Living

    Police Have a Warning for Kroger Shoppers

    Check "for fraudulent charges," they say.

  • Fugitive Cows On the Run Went Free For Months After Breaking Out of Dairy Farm
    Fugitive Cows On the Run Went Free For Months After Breaking Out of Dairy Farm
    Extra

    Fugitive Cows On the Run Went Free For Months After Breaking Out of Dairy Farm

    "A cow can hide pretty good."

  • Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista in Glass Onion.
    Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista in Glass Onion.
    Entertainment

    "Glass Onion" Slammed for Elon Musk Portrayal

    "A foolish conspiracy theory," critic says.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group