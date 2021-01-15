Health

The CDC Just Issued This Horrifying COVID Warning

The agency says to expect some of the worst days of the pandemic in the coming weeks.

By Zachary Mack
January 15, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
January 15, 2021
circle

There's been no shortage of bad news when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic lately. As cases surge across the U.S., hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and the death toll is climbing. But a recent warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hints that the most horrifying days are not yet behind us, predicting an unprecedented wave of deaths from the disease in the coming weeks. Read on to see what the top health agency says we can likely expect, and for more on how your area is faring, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

Read the original article on Best Life.

The CDC expects a staggering loss of life in the next three weeks.

Two healthcare workers wearing full protective gear care for an intubated patient in the ICU who is suffering from COVID.
iStock

December finished as the deadliest month of the pandemic to date, but January tragically already seems poised to overtake it. The CDC's ensemble forecast predicts that around 92,000 Americans will likely die of COVID-19 within the next three weeks—on top of the 38,000 who have already died this month, CNN reports.

Experts have long feared that an increase in travel and social gatherings over the holiday season would lead to a major surge. In an interview with NPR on Jan. 7, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), cited the record number of travelers reported in December, warning "we believe things will get worse as we get into January." And for more on how to keep yourself safe, check out The CDC Warns That These Face Coverings Are "Not Substitutes for Masks."

Death rates are so bad, they will drive down life expectancy figures.

Two female doctors wearing full protective gear check on an older male patient in the ICU for coronavirus
iStock

The historic loss of life has already topped major events, with current figures placing the U.S. death toll due to COVID greater than the number of losses suffered while fighting in World War II. Researchers say that at this rate, the national life expectancy will likely drop by more than a year to 77.48 years—the lowest it's been since 2003, CNN reports.

"Some reduction in life expectancy may persist beyond 2020 because of continued COVID-19 mortality and long-term health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic," Theresa Andrasfay, a demography and gerontology researcher from the University of Southern California, wrote in an article published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. And for more on what's putting you at risk, know that If This Is in Your Kitchen, Your COVID Death Risk May Be Even Higher.

The Moderna CEO predicts COVID will be with us forever.

man wearing a face mask outside in a park in the winter
Shutterstock

Other experts have recently made long-term predictions about the virus that shed light on how serious the fight against the virus is. CNBC reports that during a panel discussion at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 13, Stephane Bancel, CEO of pharmaceutical company Moderna that is responsible for one of the effective vaccines currently being administered, shared his vision of the future of COVID.

"SARS-CoV-2 is not going away," Bancel said. "We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever." Experts call this "endemic," which means that the virus will be forever present circulating at low levels but only occasionally causing severe illness. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Others are optimistic that we'll see improvements by summer.

girl outside and next to flowers with her arms open and mask in hand t
Shutterstock

Fortunately, not all prognostications bring bad news. During an on-air interview with CNN's New Day program on Jan. 13, Paul Offit, MD, a member of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, echoed the warning that the current "awful" winter surge will bring some of the most trying days of the pandemic. But he also pointed out that with two "remarkably effective" vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna already being administered, the imminent release of two more from Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson "right around the corner" means that the overall timeline is improving.

Offit explained out that "we're finally starting to get how to mass administer" shots, and if vaccines can be administered at a rate of 1 to 1.5 million doses per day so that 55 to 60 percent more of the population can get inoculated, early summer may be the time when the tide finally turns. "I really do think that by June, we can stop the spread of this virus," he told CNN. And for more on how you can stay safe, check out These 3 Things Could Prevent Almost All COVID Cases, Study Finds.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A woman wearing a blue apron turns on the oven in her kitchen
    A woman wearing a blue apron turns on the oven in her kitchen
    Health

    This Temperature Can Kill COVID in Minutes

    A new study finds heat can be effective against it.

  • Woman in exercise clothes giving a thumbs down
    Woman in exercise clothes giving a thumbs down
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Worst Gym in America

    This fitness chain fails to get results.

  • Three young kids wearing face masks look out a window.
    Three young kids wearing face masks look out a window.
    Health

    Stop Doing This Now to Avoid the New COVID Strain

    Doctors warn to drop this activity immediately.

  • rack of womens clothing
    rack of womens clothing
    Smarter Living

    This Clothing Chain Just Filed For Bankruptcy

    And it may close all of its retail locations.

  • This Could Make Your COVID Vaccine Less Effective
    This Could Make Your COVID Vaccine Less Effective
    Health

    This Could Make Your COVID Vaccine Less Effective

    Both can alter your immune response in the long run.

  • Chris Evans
    Chris Evans
    Culture

    Chris Evans Almost Didn't Play Captain America

    Why the star originally said no to the Marvel role.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE