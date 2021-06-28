Health

The CDC Warned That These Common Animals Have Made 474 People Sick

The agency also believes that the actual number of infections is likely much higher.

By Zachary Mack
June 28, 2021
By Zachary Mack
June 28, 2021

Whether it's parrots or puppies, living with a furry roommate is an endless source of amusement and joy for millions of people. Some studies have even shown that having certain pets can add years to your life. But if you're the owner of a backyard coop, you may want to start distancing yourself from your feathered friends. That's because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just warned that chickens have made at least 474 people sick across the U.S. in part of an ongoing outbreak.

The agency's most recent announcement served as an update on an ongoing Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry and ducks, representing a significant spike from the 163 cases the agency had reported since January on May 24. According to CDC data, the surge has seen people infected across 46 states, among whom the median age is 36. For 103 individuals—or 31 percent of the affected population—hospitalization has been necessary, and there has been one reported death associated with the outbreak in Indiana.

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare for a Rat Infestation, Experts Warn.

The CDC also cautioned that the actual infection numbers are likely much higher, since many individuals who become infected recover from their illness without requiring medical attention. It can also sometimes take three to four weeks to test patients and assess whether or not they are part of an active outbreak.

In a previous advisory on May 20, the CDC warned that touching or handling live chickens or ducks could put you at risk for a serious bacterial infection—especially children under the age of five, seniors aged 65 and older, and immunocompromised people, all of whom are more susceptible to serious complications from ingesting Salmonella. "Don't kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don't eat or drink around them," the agency cautioned in their statement. "This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick," even if the birds appear to be healthy and clean.

The agency says the most common Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea that is bloody or lasts more than three days, a fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start between six hours and six days after exposure and last four to seven days before clearing up. However, the CDC warns that 41 percent of samples taken from 382 of those infected during the outbreak showed signs of antibiotic-resistant strains of the bacterium.

"Most people with Salmonella illness recover without antibiotics. However, if antibiotics are needed, some illnesses in this outbreak may be difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice," the CDC cautioned.

On top of resisting the urge to cuddle or kiss your fowl friends, the CDC also suggests putting hand sanitizer near coops and washing your hands anytime you've handled the birds or been in their living environment. They also suggest cleaning any eggs properly and storing them in the refrigerator as soon as you gather them.

While the agency cautions that infections are likely more widespread than data shows, nearly all states have reported at least one case, including four states that have reported more than 21. Read on to see which states have seen the most people made sick by chickens and backyard poultry.

RELATED: The CDC Just Banned These Pets Amid Safety Concerns.

1
Georgia

athens georgia skyline
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Number of reported sick people: 23

2
Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, USA downtown skyline at dusk on Lake Monona.
iStock

Number of reported sick people: 23

RELATED: If This Animal Is Acting Overly Friendly, Call Authorities, Experts Say.

3
North Carolina

North Carolina
Shutterstock

Number of reported sick people: 25

4
Ohio

cityscape photo of downtown Columbus, Ohio at night
iStock

Number of reported sick people: 28

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Brace Yourself for More Copperhead Snakes.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A street in Deadwood, South Dakota
    A street in Deadwood, South Dakota
    Health

    These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges

    An expert warns of "dense outbreaks" in some areas.

  • young woman stepping into shower
    young woman stepping into shower
    Health

    Never Get in the Shower If You Hear This One Thing

    Doing so could put you in serious danger, experts say.

  • Person counting cash money
    Person counting cash money
    Smarter Living

    This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State

    How do your finances stack up?

  • woman refusing covid vaccine
    woman refusing covid vaccine
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Are More Likely to Do This

    64 percent of unvaccinated people plan to do it.

  • Happy couple
    Happy couple
    Relationships

    Sharing This Makes Your Relationship Happier

    This is the key to a happy relationship, study says.

  • Margot Robbie
    Margot Robbie
    Culture

    15 Celebs Who Are Younger Than You Thought

    You'll never guess how old they actually are.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group