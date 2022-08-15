It's well documented that criminals can get creative when fleeing from the fuzz—for example, attempting to evade capture on a riding lawnmower. But a car thief in Great Britain may have set the bar unattainably high for future fugitives. He attempted to hide from the cops inside a five-foot teddy bear. But he was soon discovered, and now it's your move, scofflaws. Read on to find out how this failed master of disguise was caught, and what happened to him after.

1 Police Noticed a "Large Bear Breathing"

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Dobson had been wanted by police in Manchester, England, since May. He was accused of stealing a car and gas for it, the BBC reports. Dobson managed to evade police until last month, when police were searching a house in Rochdale (about 10 miles north of Manchester proper) and noticed "a large bear breathing."

2 Photo of Modified Teddy Published

Dobson was promptly arrested and charged with the crimes. The Greater Manchester police published a photo of the teddy, and its underside, which had been cut open, apparently allowing Dobson temporary refuge. (It's unclear if this was a premeditated scheme or spur-of-the-moment inspiration.)

3 What Happened to the Thief

Last week, Dobson was convicted and sentenced to eight months for a number of crimes, according to the Manchester Evening News. They included theft of the car, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and leaving a gas station without paying for fuel. According to court documents, he was also charged with a car theft that occurred in March, and another set of the aforementioned charges, except that he apparently paid for gas this time. He was also charged with theft of a toolbox and two tablets and criminal damage.

Dobson has also been banned from driving for 27 months, the news outlet reported.

4 Police Make Dad Jokes Too

The Greater Manchester Police announced Dobson's sentence on Facebook, and now they have to put a bunch of dollars in the Pun Jar. "He's now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment," officials said. "Hopefully, he has a bearable time inside."

5 Criminals Good At Finding Bad Hiding Places

Of course, this isn't the first time a suspected criminal has tried to innovate a hiding place and failed spectacularly. In March, an alleged bank robber in Michigan was arrested after attempting to hide in a Port-a-Potty, and last month, a Florida man tried to hide from police under a dock and lost his shorts in the process. Apparently, embarrassment motivated him to give up the chase.