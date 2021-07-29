Health

If You Have One of These Cheeses at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Customers "should not consume and should dispose of the product," the agency says.

July 29, 2021
Whether it's a hunk of parmesan or some sliced Swiss, there's a good chance you have some cheese in your fridge right now. After all, it's one of the only foods that can be considered a snack, appetizer, and topping that all come from the same package. But before you start reaching for your next piece, you might want to check the label because two popular types of cheese are being recalled right now. Read on to see if you have any in your fridge drawer.

Whole Foods has issued a recall of two of its Cahill Cheddar Cheeses.

assorted cheeses on table
Shutterstock

On July 27, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Whole Foods Market had issued a recall of Cahill Cheddar with Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses. The products in question were packaged in clear wrapping and sold in the specialty department with a Whole Foods Market scale label with "packed on" dates from May 17 to July 26, 2021. The printed labels for the affected cheeses also include the PLU 93579 for the Cheddar with Porter and 54784 or 94884 for the Whiskey Cheddar.

The Cahill Cheeses could potentially be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

woman on sofa in stomach pain
Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

Whole Foods initiated the voluntary recall when it was alerted by a distributor of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes, a pathogenic bacteria. The microorganism can cause an infection known as invasive listeriosis when ingested and is potentially fatal for young children, pregnant women, or people with weakened immune systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of listeriosis are similar to the flu, typically including fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and convulsions. The agency also warns that "infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn." Symptoms of severe infections typically begin within a month of consuming contaminated food, although the CDC reports that people with invasive listeriosis may experience symptoms up to 10 weeks later.

The affected cheeses were sold across 22 states.

Fairfax: Green Whole Foods Market grocery store sign on exterior building in city in Virginia with people walking and autumn displays of pumpkins for Halloween
iStock

According to the FDA's recall notice, the possibly contaminated cheeses were sold at 44 Whole Foods stores across 22 states.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported as of July 27. But if you live in any of the following states and have been to the cheese counter recently, you may want to quickly check any product labels before your next snack: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Anyone who purchased the cheese "not consume and should dispose of the product."

stepping on trash can pedal to open it
Shutterstock / Jenson

The FDA's notice advises customers who have purchased the affected cheeses to "not consume and should dispose of the product" immediately.

Fortunately, customers can also bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. The FDA says that anyone with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 daily between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. CST.

