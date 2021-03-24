If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but if you’re eating one specific item for your morning meal, it may be the most dangerous one, too. On March 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Bobo’s Maple Pecan Oat Bars had been recalled after it was discovered that they may contain an allergen that’s not disclosed on their label.

Bobo’s voluntarily pulled the bars from circulation after learning they may be contaminated with peanuts, thus presenting a potentially life-threatening risk to those with peanut sensitivities or allergies who consume them. The affected bars, which are each 3 oz. in size, can be identified by UPC number 829262000210, lot code 0L30112B, and best by dates 7/30/21 and 7/31/21.

The FDA recommends that anyone with the bars at home discard them instead of consuming them, or return them to their point of purchase for a full refund. You can also contact Bobo’s at 303-938-1977 or info@eatbobos.com with questions.

Bobo's isn't the only company that's pulled products from shelves recently, though; read on to find out which other foods you should be clearing out of your kitchen now.

1 Wing sauce

If chicken wings are on your weekend menu, be sure not to douse them in the wrong sauce. On March 22, the FDA announced that Hannaford and Food Lion supermarkets had pulled Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce from shelves over concerns that the condiment could be contaminated with fish that wasn't included on the ingredients list. If you have the recalled wing sauce at home, return it to the store from which it was purchased to receive a refund.

2 Pasta

On March 20, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that 68 types of meat-filled pasta had been recalled after it was discovered they had not undergone the appropriate FSIS inspection before being distributed. The full list of recalled products is available on the FSIS website. If you have any of the recalled pastas at home, the FSIS recommends you don't eat them and throw them away instead.

3 Bottled water

Real Water alkaline water was subject to an FDA health alert on March 16 alert after it was linked to five cases of non-viral hepatitis in infants and children. “We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses,” the FDA says. If you experience any symptoms of hepatitis, including yellow eyes, joint pain, loss of appetite, fever, fatigue, and nausea, among others, the FDA recommends contacting your doctor.

4 Chicken soup

Before you heat up that chicken noodle soup, check the packaging to make sure it’s safe to consume first. On March 12, the FSIS announced that 24-oz. plastic containers of Signature Café Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken were subject to a public health alert after it was discovered that they were labeled gluten-free, when, in fact, they contain the common allergen.

If you're in possession of the soup—which can be identified by establishment number EST 46381 on the packaging—return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund, throw it away, or contact Albertsons Companies directly at christine.wilcox@albertsons.com with questions.