If You Bought Any of These Breads, Don't Eat Them, Makers Say

Whether you're toasting it to eat with your eggs in the morning or serving it as a side with your dinner in the evening, bread is a staple at countless meals for many Americans. Unfortunately, depending on the type of bread you're buying, that might just mean you're putting your health in jeopardy.

Multiple types of bread sold at a popular supermarket chain have just been pulled from the market, and makers are warning customers not to eat them due to the serious safety risk they may present. Read on to find out if you should be purging your kitchen of these products now.

Hannaford is recalling multiple store-made breads.

On July 27, Hannaford, which operates 183 supermarkets across multiple states, announced the recall of six of its store-made breads. The recall includes the following Hannaford products:

• 12-oz. Classic Garlic Focaccia, UPC #: 4126871845

• 11-oz. Classic Focaccia, UPC #: 4126871846

• 12-oz. Classic Asiago Focaccia, UPC #: 4126871847

• 21-oz./serves 10 Pepperoni Party Bread, UPC #: 4126875588

• 11-oz. Hannaford Classic Focaccia, UPC #: 4126875743

• 11-oz. Hannaford Classic Garlic Focaccia, UPC #: 4126875744

According to a report from ABC affiliate News10, the chain has also recalled its 10-oz. Hannaford Bacon Party Bread, UPC #: 4126875743 and 11-oz. Hannaford Classic Asiago Focaccia, UPC #: 4126875745. All of the affected breads were sold between June 22 and July 27.

The breads were made with potentially salmonella-contaminated seasoning.

The breads were recalled by Hannaford after it was discovered that they all contained McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, which had recently been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning was also pulled from all Hannaford stores.

Exposure to salmonella can cause serious illness or even death.

At the time the McCormick seasonings were recalled, there had been no reports of illness associated with their consumption, and Hannaford has not reported any illnesses associated with consumption of the recalled breads. However, salmonellosis, the illness caused by salmonella, can make people very ill.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among otherwise healthy people, the most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, although some healthy individuals also experience nausea, vomiting, and headaches. However, infants, adults over the age of 65, and those with compromised immune systems may be more likely to become seriously ill or die from the condition.

If you have the bread at home, don't eat it.

Due to the potential threat the recalled Hannaford breads may present to your safety, don't eat them. Instead, anyone who has purchased any of the recalled breads can bring them back to a Hannaford location for a full refund.

