Healthcare Worker Causes Stir After Revealing She Only Showers "Two to Three Times a Week" to Not Get Her Hair Wet. "I Don't Smell."
“I've gone five days without showering before.”
A Boston healthcare worker caused an online uproar when she revealed she only showers twice a week. Alison McCarthy, 27, shared her hygiene habits via a TikTok post and seemed surprised when the reaction was overwhelmingly negative (although she says a lot of people sent her private messages to say they, too, don't shower every day).
"I didn't realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it," McCarthy says. Here's how McCarthy responded to the criticism and her reason for only showering twice a week.
In her video, McCarthy explains her unique approach to cleanliness. "So I've recently found out that I'm a gross human being," she says. "This is because most girls, when they say that they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean wash their hair – and they shower every day. I only shower like, once or twice a week."
McCarthy goes on to explain her hygiene philosophy. "I've gone five days without showering before," she says. "Because if I'm getting in the shower, I'm going to wash my hair. Why would I get in the shower and not wash my hair? But I don't want to wash my hair every day. So I've had to start saying that I 'wash my hair' twice a week (I only shower twice a week)."
The reaction to McCarthy's shower secrets was swift and merciless. "Girl A SHOWER CAP," said one commenter. "The comments saying showering is exhausting 😅 grab a loofah add some soap and scrub it's less than 5 mins, without hair washing 😅 laawwddd," said another. "She literally has NO excuse for not showering, she has a skin care routine, gym routine, works as a NURSE," said another.
McCarthy told the Daily Mail she was taken aback at the strong reaction to her video. "Yes, very surprised, I didn't have that many followers when I posted it so I wasn't expecting that many people to see it or comment on it," she says.
"Everyone's body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don't smell. I didn't realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it. I had a lot of people reach out and message me privately and tell me that they were happy that I spoke about it and that they weren't alone. I was happy that I could make others not feel so ashamed or bad about themselves."
McCarthy says she wishes people would be more kind. "I would say, be a little more compassionate to people. You have no idea what someone is going through and how an "easy" everyday task for you may not be for someone else. Often not showering is linked to depression or mental illness and it's hard to even take care of yourself," she says.
"Also everyone's body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don't smell. There were people saying they have skin conditions such as eczema and showering everyday dries their skin out. Just be a little kinder and understanding, don't just assume certain things about someone."
Showering is an important part of personal hygiene and can help keep your skin clean and healthy. However, it's essential to strike a balance and not overdo it, as showering too frequently can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause dryness and irritation.
According to some dermatologists, the general recommendation is to shower every two to three days. This frequency can help remove excess oil, sweat, and bacteria from the skin while still maintaining the skin's natural balance. It's also important to use lukewarm water and a gentle, fragrance-free soap to avoid drying out the skin.
That being said, the ideal showering frequency can vary depending on a person's individual needs and circumstances. For example, if you tend to sweat a lot or engage in activities that cause you to feel dirty or greasy, you may want to shower more frequently. On the other hand, if you have dry or sensitive skin, you may want to shower less often or use a gentler soap to avoid irritation.
It's also important to remember that showering is just one part of good hygiene. In addition to showering regularly, you should also practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom, handling food, or coming into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces.
Overall, the key is to find a showering frequency that works for you and your individual needs, while still maintaining good hygiene and taking care of your skin. If you have any concerns about your showering habits or the health of your skin, it's always a good idea to speak with a dermatologist or healthcare provider for personalized advice.
