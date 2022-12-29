A Boston healthcare worker caused an online uproar when she revealed she only showers twice a week. Alison McCarthy, 27, shared her hygiene habits via a TikTok post and seemed surprised when the reaction was overwhelmingly negative (although she says a lot of people sent her private messages to say they, too, don't shower every day).

"I didn't realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it," McCarthy says. Here's how McCarthy responded to the criticism and her reason for only showering twice a week.

1 A "Gross Human Being"

In her video, McCarthy explains her unique approach to cleanliness. "So I've recently found out that I'm a gross human being," she says. "This is because most girls, when they say that they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean wash their hair – and they shower every day. I only shower like, once or twice a week."

2 Five Days Without a Shower

McCarthy goes on to explain her hygiene philosophy. "I've gone five days without showering before," she says. "Because if I'm getting in the shower, I'm going to wash my hair. Why would I get in the shower and not wash my hair? But I don't want to wash my hair every day. So I've had to start saying that I 'wash my hair' twice a week (I only shower twice a week)."

3 Online Backlash

The reaction to McCarthy's shower secrets was swift and merciless. "Girl A SHOWER CAP," said one commenter. "The comments saying showering is exhausting 😅 grab a loofah add some soap and scrub it's less than 5 mins, without hair washing 😅 laawwddd," said another. "She literally has NO excuse for not showering, she has a skin care routine, gym routine, works as a NURSE," said another.

4 Surprised By Backlash

McCarthy told the Daily Mail she was taken aback at the strong reaction to her video. "Yes, very surprised, I didn't have that many followers when I posted it so I wasn't expecting that many people to see it or comment on it," she says.

"Everyone's body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don't smell. I didn't realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it. I had a lot of people reach out and message me privately and tell me that they were happy that I spoke about it and that they weren't alone. I was happy that I could make others not feel so ashamed or bad about themselves."

5 Don't Assume

McCarthy says she wishes people would be more kind. "I would say, be a little more compassionate to people. You have no idea what someone is going through and how an "easy" everyday task for you may not be for someone else. Often not showering is linked to depression or mental illness and it's hard to even take care of yourself," she says.

"Also everyone's body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don't smell. There were people saying they have skin conditions such as eczema and showering everyday dries their skin out. Just be a little kinder and understanding, don't just assume certain things about someone."

6 So, How Often Should You Shower?