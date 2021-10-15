Health

If You Take This Common Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

It may be contaminated with a potential carcinogen, experts warn.

By Sarah Crow
October 15, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
October 15, 2021

You may know what your medications are prescribed to treat, but for many people, the mechanism by which those drugs work isn't always clear. And while the label on your prescription bottles may give you some indication as to what's contained in those medications, there may be a number of ingredients whose purpose you're not as familiar with. Unfortunately, in the case of one common medication, what you don't know could hurt you, as it's now being pulled from the market for contamination with a potential carcinogen. Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.

RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling two blood pressure medications.

Shot of a young man taking his blood pressure while sitting on the sofa at home
iStock

On Oct. 14, the FDA announced that Baltimore, Maryland-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. had voluntarily recalled select batches of its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, medications commonly used to control high blood pressure.

The affected medications include 75-mg. Irbesartan Tablets USP with NDC numbers 68180-410-06 and 68180-410-09, 150-mg. Irbesartan Tablets USP with NDC numbers 68180-411-06 and 68180-411-09, and 300-mg. Irbesartan Tablets USP with NDC numbers 68180-412-06 and 68180-412-09, all of which were distributed on Oct. 10, 2018 and Dec. 3, 2020. The recall also affects 150-mg./12.5-mg. Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP with NDC numbers 68180-413-06 and 68180-413-09 and 300-mg./12.5-mg. Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP with NDC numbers 68180-414-06 and 68180-414-09, both of which were distributed on Oct. 17, 2018 and Nov. 18, 2020. The medications were made available to consumers through drugstores, supermarkets, wholesalers, and mail-order pharmacies.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The medications could be contaminated with a potential carcinogen.

prescription pills spilling onto table
Shutterstock/mwesselsphotography

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the medications may have levels of N-nitroso irbesartan that exceed acceptable limits for human consumption.

"N-nitroso irbesartan impurity is a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests," the recall notice explains.

The medications have been associated with multiple illnesses.

A young man lying on the couch holding his head in pain
iStock

Between Oct. 8, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2021, Lupin Pharmaceuticals received four reports of individuals becoming ill after taking Irbesartan and no reported illnesses associated with Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals has not marketed either medication since Jan. 17, 2021 and is notifying distributors of both medications about the recall and coordinating the return of the affected prescriptions.

If you take either medication, call your doctor.

woman having telehealth visit with male doctor on ipad
Shutterstock/Rido

Despite the potential impurity, individuals prescribed the recalled medications are advised to continue taking them until a healthcare professional can implement an alternate treatment plan.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (855) 769-3988 or (855) 769-3989 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The recalled medications can also be returned to Inmar Rx Solutions for a refund.

RELATED: If You Use Any of These OTC Medications, Throw Them Out Now, Maker Says.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • This Daily Supplement Slashes Your Heart Attack Risk
    This Daily Supplement Slashes Your Heart Attack Risk
    Health

    This Daily Supplement Slashes Your Heart Attack Risk

    A study finds it helps fight cardiovascular disease.

  • Photo of nurse giving an injection to young woman patient. Vaccination for covid-19.
    Photo of nurse giving an injection to young woman patient. Vaccination for covid-19.
    Health

    If You Got This Vaccine, Get a Booster Now

    Here's the latest recommendation from the FDA.

  • Sarah Dugdale in There's Someone Inside Your House
    Sarah Dugdale in There's Someone Inside Your House
    Culture

    New Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

    Including some spooky October picks.

  • This Popular Home Store Is Facing Supply Issues
    This Popular Home Store Is Facing Supply Issues
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Home Store Is Facing Supply Issues

    Products will be low in stock through 2022.

  • Alan Ruck at the premiere of "Succession" in 2018
    Alan Ruck at the premiere of "Succession" in 2018
    Culture

    HBO Star Almost Died From Blood Infection

    Alan Ruck just shared the symptoms he experienced.

  • Taahirah O'Neal, host Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal, Me'arah O'Nea, Shaqir O'Neall and Myles O'Neal attends the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
    Taahirah O'Neal, host Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal, Me'arah O'Nea, Shaqir O'Neall and Myles O'Neal attends the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
    Culture

    See Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Who's a Model

    Myles O'Neal has modeled for some big names in fashion.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group