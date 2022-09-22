Extra

Beyond Meat COO Suspended After Arrest for Allegedly Biting Man's Nose After Football Game

Police officer finds "two males with bloody faces."

September 22, 2022
September 22, 2022

An executive with the plant-based food company Beyond Meat was has been suspended after he was arrested after biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Arkansas on Saturday night. Read on to find out what happened next, how the company reacted, and why the scuffle isn't Beyond Meat's only headache these days. 

Police Officer Finds "Two Males With Bloody Faces"

Shutterstock

Fayetteville resident Doug Ramsey was arrested at 10:27 p.m. on Sept. 17 and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. A preliminary police report says the incident occurred at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium following the University of Arkansas' victory over Missouri State, KNWA reportedJust after 10 p.m., an officer was called to the stadium because of "a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage." The responding officer found "two males with bloody faces" at the scene.

Punched-Out Back Windshield Alleged

Shutterstock

The officer interviewed a witness and both men and reported that Ramsey was in the traffic lane of the parking garage on his way out, when a Subaru cut in front of Ramsey's vehicle, striking a front tire. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly "punched through the back windshield of the Subaru," the report said.

Then Came the Bite, Police Say

Shutterstock

After that, the Subaru's owner got out of his vehicle and the men got into a physical altercation.  The report indicates that Ramsey "pulled him in close and started punching his body," then "bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose."  Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the men, the report said.

Exec Immediately Suspended

Washington County, Arkansas

Ramsey was named the COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021. He had previously worked for Tyson Foods and was named president of global McDonald's business in 2019. On Tuesday night, Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey, effective immediately. Ramsey is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on October 19.

Biting Incident Not Only Headache for Company

Shutterstock

"The news of his arrest after a University of Arkansas football game brought more scrutiny to the vegan food company, which has been struggling with disappointing sales and investor skepticism over its long-term growth prospects," CNBC said. "The stock has fallen 75% this year, dragging its market down to $1.02 billion. Just three years ago, the company was valued at $13.4 billion."

