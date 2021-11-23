If You Bought This Seasoning, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

As families and friends around the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, many people are getting out ingredients from their pantries and fridges to assemble their holiday meal. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular seasoning in your cabinet, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw it out immediately. Read on to discover which seasoning could pose a serious health risk and what to do if you have it at home.

RELATED: If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

"" A popular barbecue seasoning is being recalled.

On Nov. 22, the FDA announced that The Spice House had initiated a voluntary recall of all of its Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub.

The recalled seasoning comes in a glass jar marked with UPC 816328028240. The affected products were sold between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 at Spice House stores and the Spice House website.

For the latest food safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

"" The seasoning is being recalled due to potential contamination.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the seasoning may be contaminated with sesame, a common allergen.

While sesame doesn't currently number among the "Big 8," a group of the most common food allergens in the U.S., that will soon change. The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act, requiring sesame to be disclosed as an allergen on all packaged food regulated by the FDA, was signed into law on April 23, 2021 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

"" Sesame allergies can be deadly.

According to a 2019 report published in JAMA Network Open, approximately 0.49 percent of the U.S. population reports having a sesame allergy.

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) reports that sesame is the ninth-most-common food allergy in the U.S. and that the prevalence of the allergy—which can cause symptoms ranging from hives to full-blown anaphylaxis and death—has increased over the past two decades. At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of ill effects related to the consumption of the recalled seasoning.

"" If you have the seasoning at home, throw it away.

If you purchased the recalled Spice House Sichuan BBQ Chili Rub, don't use it. Instead, the company recommends that all customers throw it away.

Anyone with the recalled seasoning at home can also contact support@thespicehouse.com with questions or to receive a replacement seasoning that doesn't contain sesame. If you believe you've experienced symptoms associated with the use of the recalled seasoning, contact a medical professional immediately.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 7 Types of Fish, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says.