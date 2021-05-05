Health

This One State Should "Be Concerned" About COVID, Doctor Warns

A new spike in cases is hitting the state differently than previous waves of the virus.

By Zachary Mack
May 5, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
May 5, 2021

The national decline in COVID cases has many confident that the end of the pandemic is within reach. But even as infection numbers finally begin to fall, some places are struggling with a new wave of cases that is troubling health officials. Now, a doctor is warning that one state, in particular, should "be concerned" about COVID as it's starting to see a new type of surge. Read on to find out which place is faced with a dire situation, and for more on how to stay safe, The CDC Says If You See This at a Restaurant, Don't Go Inside.

A local doctor warns that Arizona should "be concerned" about recent COVID cases.

a blue "Arizona" sign off of the highway and in front of the Grand Canyon
Shutterstock

After recovering from record high case numbers that put it among the top in the nation per capita at separate points during the pandemic, Arizona is beginning to see infections rise once again. But according to one local doctor, the most recent surge of cases in the state is different: Now, young adults and children are falling seriously ill.

"There are so many different things happening all at one time, at the same time, it's hard to tease out what's going on," said Heather Ross, PhD, a clinical assistant professor at Arizona State University's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, told local Phoenix affiliate CBS 5. "We should all be concerned about the numbers going up."

Arizona is seeing a surge in COVID cases as national numbers decline.

Man getting COVID test
Shutterstock

Unfortunately, Arizona appears to be taking a turn for the worse just as the national pandemic trajectory continues to show signs of improvement. While national figures have seen a 26 percent decline in the past two weeks, the state has seen a 19 percent increase in daily new reported cases over the past 14 days, bringing its rate to 10 per 100,000, according to data from The New York Times, as of May 4.

But while the current spike still places Arizona below the national average of 15 cases per 100,000 people, a surge in pediatric cases makes the state an unfortunate outlier. According to data by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Arizona is one of 16 states with more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases among children and one of only 10 states with more than 7,000 cases per 100,000 kids. The state also currently ranks second behind Texas in the number of child deaths from the virus, CBS 5 reports. And for more on when the pandemic may finally wind down, America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says.

Health officials say there has been a decrease in deaths but an increase in severe COVID cases.

Doctors and Nurses Taking Care of COVID Patients in ICU
iStock

According to local officials, the current surge of cases in Arizona is likely the result of several factors, including a wave of travelers to the state and the rise of the highly contagious B.1.1.7. variant that originated in the U.K., The Times reports. But now that most older, vulnerable Arizonans have been vaccinated, it's suddenly young and middle-aged people who have become the most at-risk demographic for contracting the virus.

"We're not going to experience the type of lethal experiences that we would have in December, January, or February," Will Humble, the former state health director who now heads the Arizona Public Health Association, told The Times. But still, he noted that recent cases had brought "a notable upward movement in general ward beds and also I.C.U."

State officials removed all public COVID safety measures in March.

Young man and woman drinking beer and hitting it off at a bar
Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Even as case numbers begin to go up again, officials fear there is little that anyone can do to stem the rise. In March, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order removing all COVID-19 related health measures and restrictions in the state. The order also barred local governments from instituting mask mandates of their own.

"There's no mitigation at all here, and there hasn't been for months," Humble told The Times. And for more on specific spots you should be avoiding, The CDC Says These Are the "Least Safe" Places You're Going Right Now.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
    Culture

    What William & Kate Learned From Harry & Meghan

    "They have to keep up with the times."

  • A man sleeping in bed
    A man sleeping in bed
    Health

    If You Sleep This Much, You're Putting Your Heart At Risk

    A study says it's not just about how little you get.

  • Dog laying in grass
    Dog laying in grass
    Smarter Living

    If Your Dog Is Playing With This, Take it Away

    This popular toy could be risky for your pet.

  • Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman
    Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman
    Health

    If Side Effects Won't Go Away, Get a COVID Test

    The vaccine should only cause reactions for this long.

  • man making facial expression, touching head
    man making facial expression, touching head
    Health

    The Bigger This Body Part, the Bigger the Penis

    And no, it's not their feet!

  • Young woman shopping in a grocery store and wearing protective medical mask. Women with face mask for protection against influenza virus shopping. Shopping in supermarket
    Young woman shopping in a grocery store and wearing protective medical mask. Women with face mask for protection against influenza virus shopping. Shopping in supermarket
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Store Is Running Out of Everything

    Customers are turning up to empty shelves.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group