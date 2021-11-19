If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're looking for clothing, books, groceries, or furniture, Amazon is a one-stop shop for practically everything you could possibly want or need. Amid the pandemic, Amazon has made shopping safer and more convenient for consumers, who have been able to access their essential goods at the click of a button instead of braving a crowded store.

Unfortunately, one Amazon-exclusive item sold during the pandemic could pose a major safety risk to customers—and now over 15,000 of these products are being recalled. Read on to find out which product is being pulled from the market and what to do if you bought one.

Over 15,000 mattresses sold on Amazon are being recalled.

On Nov. 18, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Amazon was recalling approximately 15,300 AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses.

The mattresses were sold exclusively on Amazon between April 2020 and March 2021, retailing for between $150 and $450. The mattresses can be identified by the name "AmazonBasics" printed on one end and the name "Amazon.com Services Inc." listed as the importer on the white federal label attached to the mattress.

The mattresses may pose a fire hazard.

The recalled mattresses, which came exclusively in white, were sold in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes, and came in thicknesses of 10 and 12 inches.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that an aspect of their design does not meet the federal flammability standard set for mattresses, thus "posing a fire hazard," according to the recall notice.

If you bought the mattress, Amazon will help remedy the issue.

While the prospect of having to haul away your mattress or, worse yet, find a way to return it, may be daunting, that luckily won't be necessary if you bought one of the recalled AmazonBasics mattresses.

Amazon will be contacting anyone who purchased the recalled mattresses and will provide them with a free mattress cover that will ensure that the beds meet the required flammability standards. If you have questions related to the recall, you can also contact Amazon at 877-444-3765 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or visit the company's mattress recall page.

This isn't the only Amazon-exclusive product to be recalled over flammability concerns recently.

Authorities have been cracking down on items that violate federal flammability standards this year, with multiple Amazon-exclusive products being pulled from the market in recent months.

In June, multiple children's nightgowns and robes sold exclusively on Amazon were recalled after it was discovered they violated federal flammability standards; in July, sets of children's pajamas were pulled from Amazon for the same reason.

