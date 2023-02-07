Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial: Judge Delivers Major Blow to the Defense 

The Alex Murdaugh trial continues gripping the nation. The former South Carolina lawyer is on trial for murdering his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22, at their South Carolina hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. However, one of the reasons why the public is so fascinated by the case is that the patriarch could have been involved in alleged other crimes. These actions reportedly included hiring someone to shoot him and lying about it, covering up various other alleged offenses, and also being involved in various financial crimes, swindling millions of dollars. Murdaugh's defense team was hoping to keep their client's other legal issues separate from his murder trial. However, on Monday morning, the judge delivered a major blow.

The Judge Believes the Murders Could Be Related to Murdaugh's Financial Crimes

On Monday, Judge Clifton Newman declared that the state would be allowed to present evidence of Murdaugh's financial crimes to the jury. Why? They believe that they contributed to the disbarred lawyer's motive to murder his wife and son. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He Believes the Evidence Should Be Admissible

Last week, testimony was presented from witnesses attesting to the financial crimes of Murdaugh. However, the jury wasn't present, because Judge Newman wanted to determine whether the evidence should be admissible.

The State Believes the "Looming Exposure of Financial Crimes Provided Motive"

"The state argues that the logical nexus between the murders and other crimes is that the looming exposure of financial crimes provided motive for the murders and is evidence of malice, an essential element of the crime of murder," Newman said.

Murdaugh's Alleged Financial Crimes Were Going to Be Revealed

He added that on the afternoon of June 7, 2021, just hours before his wife and son were murdered, Murdaugh was working on motions related to the boat crash his son was involved in, with the crash litigation scheduled for three days later. During that hearing, his financial crimes were going to be exposed. Murdaugh is currently facing 99 charges separate from the murder charges.

The "Jury Is Entitled to Consider" the Evidence

"I find that the jury is entitled to consider whether the apparent desperation of Mr. Murdaugh, because of his dire financial situation, threat of being exposed for committing the crimes for which he was later charged with, resulted in the commission of the alleged crimes," Newman concluded.