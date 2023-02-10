Stunning New Facts in Alex Murdaugh Case, as Alibi Suffers Major Blow

One of the biggest hurdles the prosecution in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is facing? A lack of concrete evidence. No murder weapon or bloody clothes have been found, nor are there living witnesses to confirm that the former South Carolina attorney was with this wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the exact time they were killed. However, the prosecution does have a lot of circumstantial evidence, including social media videos taken shortly before the murders in which Alex's voice can be heard, convincing motive, and also testimony from one of his only potential alibis, claiming he asked her to lie about timing. This week new evidence surfaced adding more fuel to the case against him.

An FBI Forensics Expert Testified

On Wednesday, FBI automotive forensics expert Dwight Falkofske shared a timeline of activity recovered from computers in Alex Murdaugh's car for the night of June 7, 2021 – and what investigators discovered is that he allegedly lied about his timeline. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Alex has always maintained that he had not seen his wife and son for hours before they were murdered. He claims that he was napping in the main house and then got in his car, drove to his mother's house, and stayed there for 40 minutes.

The defense continues to argue that he wouldn't have had enough time to make that drive and see his mother if he had murdered his family. However, according to the car's data, it appears he spent just 20 minutes at his mother's house.

Prosecutors Believe He Went to His Mother's to "Manufacture an Alibi"

Prosecutors believed he murdered his family at 8:50 pm and then turned on his car at 9:06 pm and drove 15 minutes to his mother's in order to "manufacture an alibi." This data also correlates with the testimony of his mother's caregiver, Shelley Smith, who maintains that Alex asked her to lie and say he was there 40 minutes when it was actually half that time.

According to the FBI expert, the car data took an entire year to decrypt. It shows that the car went into park at 9:22 pm when he arrived at his mother's home and was taken out of park at 9:43 pm when he left. The vehicle was parked again at 10:00 pm. Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 pm and reported that he found his wife and son dead.

Between 10:00 pm and 10:13 pm, the car was taken out of a park five times but may not have been moving, according to Falkofske. He also noted that the data on Alex's Suburban was encrypted, which is very uncommon.