Therapy can be an incredibly useful method of dealing with trauma during stressful times, something Adele didn't shy away from when she needed it. The star singer revealed she relied heavily on therapy after splitting from husband Simon Konecki in 2019—and at one point, was having multiple sessions every single day. The Easy On Me singer is currently performing in a residency in Las Vegas and spoke out about her mental health onstage. Here's what she had to say.

1 Speaking About Mental Health

In a video posted on Twitter by a fan, Adele is seen on stage at her Vegas residency, looking stunning in a black sparkly dress. The singer speaks candidly about her past struggles with mental health and explains why she decided to go back into therapy after years away from it—and why it's essential for her as a performer.

2 Accountability

Adele says she feels therapy is important so she can hold herself accountable for what she says and does—and because she feels like the best version of herself when having regular sessions. "I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start," she said. "Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically doing five therapy sessions a day."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Topping Herself Up

The singer and Konecki were together from 2011 to 2019 and share a son, Angelo. Adele says regular therapy sessions help keep her steady, something she describes as topping herself up, and making sure she isn't depleted or struggling. "But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything," she says.

4 Live Performance "Dread"

One of the things Adele says she speaks to her therapist about is nerves connected to live performances. "It was about these shows. I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread," she says.

5 Embracing the Crowd

Adele says she has learned to enjoy live performances, but touring was never her thing. "That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life… Doing two shows a week, in a much smaller room, and seeing people receive my music is honestly – it's just what I'm gonna do from now on, is play smaller rooms. Having a human interaction every weekend is honestly – I'm the happiest I've ever, ever, ever been."

6 Adele Gets Emotional

Adele got emotional after singing Someone Like You because it reminded her of the split. "I know exactly what your friend was saying about you, because I just see so many groups of friends that come here every weekend…now I'm really crying!" she said to a group of 14 women who had come to support their friend who was going through a divorce. "You bringing all your friends is just so meaningful. Relationships falling apart, whether you're married or not, it's really difficult. It's really traumatic. And it's just – keep your friends close to you, cuz they're better than any man – they're better than any woman. Friends are for life."