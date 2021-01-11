As new variants of COVID continue to pop up around the world and make their way to the U.S., people are wondering whether they should be doing anything differently to avoid coronavirus. Since the U.K. strain was confirmed to be 70 percent more transmissible, it poses a profound threat to the country, which is already overwhelmed with cases. Experts have said that while the new strain of COVID doesn't call for any new precautions, it does make the current precautions that much more essential. Additionally, experts warn that there is one activity that's even more risky to do with the new COVID variant making its rounds. Read on to learn more about what you should be avoiding, and for more urgent news on coronavirus mutations, Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Warning About Another New COVID Strain.

Indoor gatherings are even more risky now.

Indoor gatherings have been ill-advised throughout the pandemic, but now experts are warning that they're even more dangerous. During a Jan. 8 interview with NBC, Ashish Jha, MD, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said, "Indoor gatherings of any kind outside of your family bubble is risky, and the new variant makes it that much more so." Jha added that indoor gatherings devoid of masks are "where things really get us into trouble."

Stuart Ray, MD, Vice-Chair of Medicine for Data Integrity and Analytics at Johns Hopkins Medicine, shared a similar sentiment. "We give the virus an advantage to evolve when we congregate in more confined spaces," he explained.

The new variant doesn't call for new precautions.

Although there is no new advice that applies explicitly to the new COVID variant, it does make the existing precautions more necessary than ever. "It doesn't actually change the public health message. In fact, it just makes it that much more urgent that we do it," Jha said. "The virus still transmits in the same way. The virus still transmits when people gather largely indoors and not wearing masks."

Ray added, "There is no demonstration yet that these strains are biologically different in ways that would require any change in current recommendations meant to limit spread of COVID-19."

But we do need to emphasize the existing precautions.

In the face of the new COVID variant, Ray expressed that "we need to re-emphasize basic public health measures, including masking, physical distancing, good ventilation indoors, and limiting gatherings of people in close proximity with poor ventilation."

By ignoring these precautions, you make it easier for the virus to spread.

And we need higher quality masks.

Jha feels that one precaution that could be improved is mask quality. "High-quality masks are really important," he said. "We've not done much to make masks high quality—that's something we still need to work on."

The next time you're replacing your mask, do your research to ensure it will protect you as much as possible.