Health

This Is the Only State Where COVID Cases Have Been Dropping for 2 Weeks

While many states are in the "red zone," one northern state seems headed in the right direction.

By Colby Hall
July 23, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
July 23, 2020
circle

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country and it's not just states like Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas that have made headlines over the past two weeks. Over 75 percent of all states are now showing an increase in COVID cases, according to The New York Times. But in this sea of grim news about what seems to be the U.S.'s losing battle with the coronavirus, there is one state that appears to have a current handle on the pandemic: New Jersey.

In comparing the week of July 5-12 to the following week July 12-19, only nine states had fewer new COVID cases week over week, as Reid Wilson, author of Epidemic: Ebola & the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak, pointed out on Twitter. A comparison from the prior week, June 28-July 5 to July 5-12, showed that only six states saw fewer coronavirus cases week over week. And New Jersey is the only state on both lists.

As reported by NJ.com, New Jersey went from 2,220 cases the week of June 28-July 5 to 1,896 cases from July 5-12, a 15 percent drop. The following week, there was an additional 22 percent drop when new cases fell to 1,485. (Their data was procured from the COVID Tracking Project, which is operated by The Atlantic.)

Atlantic city waterline aerial view. AC is a tourist city in New Jersey famous for its casinos, boardwalks, and beaches
iStock

It's a remarkable turnaround for the Garden State, especially since it was among the earliest—and worst—hotspots when the pandemic hit the United States in early March. New Jersey saw its first recorded case of COVID-19 on March 2 and by March 9, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

The neighboring state of New York's leader, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, may have received more press, but Murphy has quietly overseen a very effective approach in dealing with the virus. When the number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey surpassed 1,000 on March 21, he announced a statewide stay-at-home order, which required all non-essential businesses to be closed indefinitely by 9 p.m. that night.

Since then, Murphy and the state's public health officials have continued a cautious approach in dealing with the virus and reopening, often in conjunction with New York and Connecticut.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

In late Spring, Murphy faced hundreds of angry residents who took part in "Reopen NJ" protests across the state. Residents were upset with the governor's mandate to extend the closure of non-essential retail businesses. But Murphy stayed the course, telling CNN on May 25 that the protests weren't swaying his decision-making. As new cases started to abate, New Jersey's stay-at-home order was eventually lifted on June 9. The state is currently in phase 2 of reopening.

According to the CDC, at the time of this article's publication, with over 170,000 cases, New Jersey has the 5th highest total number of confirmed COVID cases in the United States since the pandemic began. If surges in new cases continue in a number of other states, however, New Jersey could easily fall in the ranking. And for more on states having the opposite experience, check out 10 States That Were "Irresponsible" About Coronavirus, Study Says.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Handsome man wearing mask
    Handsome man wearing mask
    Health

    10 Genius Face Mask Hacks You Should Know

    Your mask is about to be a lot more comfortable.

  • Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, kick off the the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on July 8, 2011
    Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, kick off the the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on July 8, 2011
    Culture

    William and Kate's Nicknames for Each Other

    Some are sweet and some are embarrassing.

  • This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.
    This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.
    Health

    This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.

    It's caused 6,000 deaths in six months alone.

  • A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
    A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
    Health

    5 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Are Attracted to You

    It can all come down to what you wear or drink.

  • Store closes for lockdown
    Store closes for lockdown
    Health

    Your State Should Lock Down If This Happens

    Harvard researchers say this is when to stay home.

  • Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile
    Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile
    Health

    How Long Is Recovery For Young COVID Patients?

    According to the CDC, longer than you'd think.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE